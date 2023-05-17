Stroke, a study by San Raffaele explains why the damage is worse in the elderly











15 maggio 202321:08

According to researchers at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, immature neutrophils worsen the damage of ischemic stroke in the elderly









-afp Ischemic stroke in the elderly has specific characteristics. Researchers at the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan have identified a subpopulation of white blood cells responsible for aggravating brain damage. The study is described in Nature Immunology.

The discovery The study was conducted by a team of doctors and researchers from the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, coordinated by Dr. Marco Bacigaluppi, of the Neuroimmunology Research Unit, directed by Professor Gianvito Martino, scientific director and pro-rector of Research and to the Third Mission of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University. Thanks to studies conducted on animals and the use of sophisticated molecular imaging and genomic technologies, researchers have described the presence of a subpopulation of neutrophils in elderly mice. These cells that are part of the white blood cells are immature and therefore harmful. Released early by the bone marrow, due to their immaturity, these cells accumulate in excess in the affected brain area in the elderly mouse, becoming capable of aggravating the ischemic damage, with consequent worse disability and mortality.

The discovery of this alteration in the immune response, defined by researchers as “abnormal granulopoiesis”, represents an important contribution to understanding the consequences of ischemic stroke and, by identifying new therapeutic targets, paves the way for the development of new therapies for this disease. A concrete possibility also because the researchers compared the results obtained in the laboratory with blood samples from adults and elderly people affected by stroke, hospitalized in the Stroke Unit of the San Raffaele Hospital. Also in these patients, and in particular in those of an older age, the presence of an abnormal granulopoiesis was highlighted, similar to that found in the elderly mice.

I study “Recently the San Raffaele Hospital has launched a multi-year strategic biomedical research program within which the field aimed at studying aging plays a prominent role. Combining research and clinical expertise we aim to understand in greater detail not only the mechanisms related to aging but also how these mechanisms can favor or even determine the onset of many serious diseases including cerebrovascular and neurodegenerative diseases.This result is one of the concrete fruits of this program because, not only starting from Experimental observation lays the foundations for developing new and more effective therapeutic strategies, but also because it gives us a glimpse of one of the possible ways forward to guarantee years in good health and free from disease” explains Gianvito Martino, scientific director of the IRCCS Hospital St. Raphael.

Previous studies have described the worst outcome in terms of disability and mortality after cerebral ischemia in elderly animals and greater disability also present in elderly patients with ischemia. “Just as in humans, disability in mice after cerebral ischemia increases with age and there is greater mortality and difficulty in recovery. We also knew that aging causes alterations in the immune system, in particular the ability of the bone marrow to produce fewer lymphocytes and more neutrophils, but today with this work we have understood the cause and the mechanism” explains Marco Bacigaluppi, neurologist and researcher.

The researchers therefore, starting from clinical observation, studied in the laboratory the different inflammatory response that is generated after ischemia within the brain tissue of old and young mice and, using single cell transcriptomic technologies and multicolor high definition, in collaboration with national and international research groups, were able to characterize the increase in older mice of specific subpopulations of immature neutrophils with pro-inflammatory and pro-thrombotic characteristics. Neutrophils are a heterogeneous population of immune system cells produced by the bone marrow. Once mature, they migrate into the blood system ready to carry out their action against foreign agents, especially infectious ones, to preserve the biological integrity of the organism. It is now known that neutrophils are a heterogeneous population of white blood cells with multiple and different functions: they can play a fundamental role in fighting infections but in some specific situations they can also worsen damage. In the event of an ischemic stroke, they are called back to the site of the brain damage to do their duty. In the elderly individual, however, they fail to complete maturation in the bone marrow and by migrating immature they tend to accumulate in excess at the site of the damage causing a worsening of the cerebral microcirculation (worse reperfusion) and consequently an aggravation of the stroke. With a counter test, they “rejuvenated” the bone marrow of older mice – before cerebral ischemia – and saw that this procedure was able to restore normal granulopoiesis, improving the outcome of the stroke.

The target “This and further molecular and functional studies on neutrophil differentiation will pave the way for the development of effective and selective approaches to rebalance the granulopoiesis that occurs in the elderly population in order to promptly interfere with the onset of pathogenic subsets of neutrophils”, explains Bacigaluppi. The objective of future studies, which are already partly underway, will be to develop specific molecules which, by interfering with the identified molecular mechanisms, can normalize the abnormal granulopoiesis. The ultimate goal is to develop new therapeutic strategies that can be effective in cerebrovascular diseases, which worldwide represent the second cause of death and one of the main causes of disability. In Italy there are about 185,000 people affected by stroke every year.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/salute” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_salute_ictus-san-raffaele-perche-anziani-danno-peggiore_64802667-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”salute”,”ictus-san-raffaele-perche-anziani-danno-peggiore_64802667-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“salute”,”amp”] }}”>

Related

news last-news“>



Latest arrivals of Salute {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}



