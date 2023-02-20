The use of electrical stimulation to try to “reactivate” communications between different nerve districts damaged after a stroke is not new. In one experimental study conducted by the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University and UPMC (University Pittsburgh Medical Center) and published today in Nature MedicineHowever, this technology was tested for the first time on two female patients aged 31 and 47 with interesting preliminary results: both in fact have recovered the use of the arm and partially also of the hand, paralyzed after a stroke, thanks to electrical stimulation of the spinal cord.

Among the coordinators of the research, also two Italians who work at the University of Pittsburgh: Marco Capogrosso, Ph.D., assistant professor of neurological surgery in Pittsburgh and Elvira PirondiniPh.D., assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Pittsburg, both grew up “under the wing” of the Professor Silvestro Miceraprofessor at the Biorobotics Institute of the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa «This was a first pilot study which we stopped after 4 weeks because it was designed with this timing– say the two researchers – but we hope to achieve clinical use of this technology in 5-10 years». The study received a funding of eight million euros by the National Institutes of Health in the United States and, once the various phases have been completed, it will involve approximately 200 patients.

The results The study shows that a pair of thin metal electrodes implanted along the neck allow patients who have been injured as a result of a stroke, to fully open and close the fist, until you can use fork and knife again, lift arm above head or use hands again, thus reacquiring the mobility of the upper limbs and peripheral areas and decreasing one's disability. There are currently no effective treatments to cure paralysis in the so-called 'chronic phase' of stroke, which begins approximately six months after the event. According to the researchers, the new technology represents an important step forward in improving the daily life of convalescents.

«It is a very beautiful and interesting research, with a solid theoretical framework validated by a serious scientific approach», comments the Professor Paolo Maria Rossini , director of the Department of Neurological and Rehabilitative Sciences of the IRCCS San Raffaele Rome. “However I don’t think it can be the permanent solution to the problem, both in terms of numbers and costs: only some centers in some countries could afford it. Not to mention the invasiveness of the surgery».

Stable improvements over time “Until now, stroke has always been considered a disease of the brain – says Marco Capogrosso -. So electrical stimulation has always been about the brain. Our approach is radically different. The paralysis induced by the stroke cuts the connections between the cerebral cortex and the spinal cord: we try to maximize the exploitation of this signal». “We found that electrical stimulation of specific parts of the spinal cord allows patients to regain full mobility. But the real revolution is having understood that in some cases, after a few weeks of sessions, the improvements persist over time even where no stimulation is performed anymore. This represents a great step forward for science and a concrete hope for rehabilitation therapies following a stroke », he continues. «Thanks to years of preclinical research we have developed a practical and easy to use stimulation protocoladapting existing clinical technologies approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), which could be easily reused in the hospital and move quickly from the laboratory to the clinic».

Stroke numbers Globally, stroke can affect one in four adults over the age of 25 and 75% of these people could develop lasting deficits in the upper limbs, severely limiting their physical autonomy. In Italy, approximately 200,000 cases of stroke occur every year: 80% are new episodes and 20% are relapses. Although mortality is decreasing, stroke is the third cause of death after cardiovascular disease and cancer and represents the main cause of disability. In our country, stroke survivors, with more or less disabling results, are equal to approximately 913,000. Approximately one year after the acute event, one third of the survivors have a high degree of disability, so much so that they are totally dependent on the care of others.

«Create effective neurorehabilitation solutions for people affected by motor disabilities it is becoming more and more urgent”, points out co-senior author Elvira Pirondini. «In fact, even the slight deficits caused by stroke can isolate people and create disruptions in social and professional lifebecoming very debilitating, with motor impairment in the arm and hand impeding simple daily activities, such as writing, eating and dressing.”

The technique Spinal cord stimulation consists of using a series of electrodes placed on the surface with the aim of discharging pulses of electricity that immediately activate nerve cells. This technology it is already being used to treat chronic pain. Furthermore, several research groups around the world have shown that this solution can be also used to restore mobility in the lower limbs after a spinal cord injury.

After years of preclinical studies, involving computer models and animal tests with partial paralysis of the arm, the researchers were allowed to test this therapy in humans. “Sensory nerves in the arm and hand send signals to motor neurons in the spinal cord that control the muscles in the limb,” explains co-author Douglas Weber, Ph.D., professor of mechanical engineering at the Neuroscience Institute of Carnegie Mellon University. “By stimulating these sensory nerves, we can amplify the activity of muscles weakened by the stroke. It is important for the patient to maintain full control of their movements: stimulation is assisted and enhances muscle activation only when patients try to move».

I test In a series of tests adapted to individual patients, stimulation allowed to perform tasks of varying complexity, from moving a hollow metal cylinder to grasping common household items and opening a lock. Clinical evaluations have demonstrated that stimulation of the cervical nerve roots immediately improves strength, range of motion, and function in the arm and hand.

The effects of the stimulation appear to be more long-lasting than scientists initially thought and persist even after the device is removed, suggesting that it could be used both as a method of assistance and recovery of the upper limb. The instantaneous effects of the stimulation allow for intense physical training which, in turn, could lead to long-term improvements. “This is a very interesting experiment from the point of view of clinical potential and which sees very refined bio-engineering solutions,” Professor Micera, who was a mentor to the two researchers and worked with them on studies, told ANSA. which allowed first monkeys and then humans to walk again.