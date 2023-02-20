Of Ruggiero Corcella

The preliminary results of a pilot project on two women carried out by the American Universities of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon have been published. Two Italians among the coordinators

The use of electrical stimulation to try to reactivate communications between different nerve districts damaged after a stroke is not new. In one experimental study conducted by the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University and University Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) and published today in Nature Medicinethis technology has been tested for the first time on two female patients aged 31 and 47 with interesting preliminary results: both in fact have recovered the use of the arm and partially also of the hand, paralyzed after a stroke, thanks to electrical stimulation of the spinal cord.

Among the coordinators of the research, there are also two Italians who work at the University of Pittsburgh: Marco Capogrosso, Ph.D., assistant professor of neurological surgery in Pittsburgh and Elvira Pirondini

Ph.D., assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation also at Pittsburg, both raised under the wing of the Professor Silvestro Miceraprofessor at the Biorobotics Institute of the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa This was a first pilot study which we stopped after 4 weeks because it was designed with this timing– say the two researchers – but we hope to achieve clinical use of this technology in 5-10 years. The study received a funding of eight million euros by the National Institutes of Health in the United States and, once the various phases have been completed, it will involve approximately 200 patients.

The results The study shows that a pair of thin metal electrodes implanted along the neck allow patients who have been injured as a result of a stroke, to fully open and close the fistuntil you can use fork and knife again, lift arm above head or use hands again, thus reacquiring the mobility of the upper limbs and peripheral areas and decreasing one’s own disability. There are currently no effective treatments to cure paralysis in the so-called chronic phase of stroke, which begins approximately six months after the event. According to the researchers, the new technology represents an important step forward in improving the daily life of convalescents. See also Why Italian research needs a quantum computer

It is a very beautiful and interesting research, with a solid theoretical framework validated by a serious scientific approach, comments the Professor Paolo Maria Rossini , director of the Department of Neurological and Rehabilitative Sciences of the IRCCS San Raffaele Rome. For I don’t think it can be the permanent solution to the problem, both in terms of numbers and costs: only some centers in some countries could afford it. Not to mention the invasiveness of the surgery.

Stable improvements over time Until today, the stroke has always been considered as a disease of the brain – says Marco Capogrosso -. So electrical stimulation has always been about the brain. Our radically different approach. Stroke-induced paralysis cuts the connections between the cerebral cortex and spinal cord: we try to maximize the exploitation of this signal. We have found that electrical stimulation of specific parts of the spinal cord allows patients to regain full mobility. But the real revolution having understood that in some cases, after a few weeks of sessions, the improvements persist over time even where no stimulation is performed anymore. This represents a great step forward for science and a concrete hope for rehabilitation therapies following a stroke, he continues. Thanks to years of preclinical research we have developed a practical and easy to use stimulation protocoladapting existing clinical technologies approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), which could be easily reused in the hospital and move quickly from the laboratory to the clinic.

Stroke numbers Globally, stroke can affect one in four adults over the age of 25 and 75% of these people could develop lasting deficits in the upper limbs, severely limiting their physical autonomy. In Italy, approximately 200,000 cases of stroke occur every year: 80% are new episodes and 20% are relapses. Although mortality is decreasing, stroke is the third cause of death after cardiovascular disease and cancer and is the main cause of disability. In our country, stroke survivors, with more or less disabling results, are equal to approximately 913,000. Approximately one year after the acute event, one third of the surviving subjects show a high degree of disability, so much so that they are totally dependent on the care of others. See also Covid: 118, we help people who do not breathe, even young people - Healthcare

Create effective neurorehabilitation solutions for people affected by motor disabilities it is becoming more and more urgent”, points out co-senior author Elvira Pirondini. In fact, even the slight deficits caused by stroke can isolate people and create disruptions in social and professional lifebecoming very debilitating, with motor impairments in the arm and hand preventing simple daily activities, such as writing, eating and dressing.

The technique Spinal cord stimulation consists of using a series of electrodes placed on the surface with the aim of discharging impulses of electricity which immediately activate the nerve cells. This technology it is already being used to treat chronic pain. Furthermore, several research groups around the world have shown that this solution can be also used to restore mobility in the lower limbs after a spinal cord injury.

After years of preclinical studies, involving computer models and animal tests with partial paralysis of the arm, the researchers were allowed to test this therapy in humans. Sensory nerves in the arm and hand send signals to motor neurons in the spinal cord that control the muscles in the limb, explains co-author Douglas Weber, Ph.D., professor of mechanical engineering at the Neuroscience Institute of Carnegie Mellon University. By stimulating these sensory nerves, we can amplify the activity of muscles weakened by stroke. It is important that the patient maintains full control of his movements: stimulation assists and strengthens muscle activation only when patients try to move.

I test In a series of tests adapted to individual patients, stimulation allowed to perform tasks of varying complexity, from moving a hollow metal cylinder to grasping common household items and opening a lock. Clinical evaluations have shown that stimulation of the cervical nerve roots immediately improves strength, range of motion and function in the arm and hand. See also Species leaps, antibiotic resistance: the perfect storm is on its way

The effects of the stimulation appear to be more long-lasting than scientists initially thought and persist even after the device is removed, suggesting that it could be used both as a method of assistance and recovery of the upper limb. The instantaneous effects of the stimulation allow for intense physical training which, in turn, could lead to long-term improvements. It is a very interesting experiment from the point of view of clinical potential and which sees very refined bio-engineering solutions, Professor Micera told ANSA, who was the mentor of the two researchers and who worked together with them on studies which allowed , first to monkeys and then to human beings, to walk again.

With this study they went from spinal cord injury damage to the central nervous system caused by a stroke – explains Micera – therefore from the lower limbs to the upper ones. The pilot study that will involve 8 patients (4 more are being sought to be recruited), will be followed by a second study lasting 12-24 months on 20 patients who will have the electrical stimulator implanted. If all goes well, the final clinical trial will likely involve 200 patients.