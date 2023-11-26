Stroke Aid celebrates emotional anniversary | Press portal

German Stroke Aid Foundation

In Berlin, the German Stroke Aid Foundation celebrated its 30th anniversary on Friday with an entertaining program and lots of goosebumps. Founder Liz Mohn and her daughter Dr. Brigitte Mohn welcomed more than 150 guests, including numerous prominent figures from politics and society, doctors and those affected, long-time companions of the foundation and friends of the family.

When Liz Mohn founded the German Stroke Aid Foundation 30 years ago, stroke was still considered a stepchild of medicine. There were hardly any effective treatment options and many of those affected withdrew out of shame. Today, almost twice as many people survive a stroke. “Establishing the German Stroke Aid Foundation was one of the best decisions of my life,” said Liz Mohn in her speech. “Try it sometime,” the visibly good-humored donor called out to her guests in a bid to encourage more social commitment.

“With your work, you made it possible for thousands of people to survive,” said Elke Büdenbender in her laudatory speech, thanking the founder and particularly praising the foundation’s commitment to stroke aftercare. “People need support in a situation of helplessness and shock. The German Stroke Aid Foundation is there for exactly these people,” said the First Lady. “This is a huge contribution to our society.”

The TV presenters Frauke Ludowig and Guido Maria Kretschmer led through the varied and at times very emotional stage program. Both have been volunteering as ambassadors for stroke aid for many years.

The foundation’s new TV spot for the #togetherstrong campaign, developed pro bono by the Bertelsmann agency TERRITORY, was presented for the first time. The main protagonists Bernd, Mirjam and Nela reported on stage how they fought their way back to life. Mirjam (43) even found the love of her life through the stroke. The Stroke Aid press office arranged a report with her for a TV team from Hessischer Rundfunk. Sound technicians Wolfgang and Mirjam then exchanged their telephone numbers. The two married last year.

The neurologists Prof. Mario Siebler and Prof. Darius Nabavi take stock of the enormous developments in stroke care over the past 30 years, in particular the establishment of stroke units (special stroke wards). Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr. Brigitte Mohn explained that the foundation is now taking the next step and pushing forward the introduction of patient guides.

The guests experienced an emotional climax when Guido Schulze demonstrated an electronic arm orthosis on stage. After three years, the stroke patient, who was paralyzed on one side, can now move his hand again. “That was a fantastic moment for me,” he described his feelings, visibly moved. Surjo Soekadar made this possible. The first professor of neurotechnology at the Charité Berlin has developed a technique in which brain waves are measured and converted into commands for the electronic orthosis. Patients learn to control their hand again using their imagination.

Actor Igor Dolgachev reported movingly on stage how much he was touched by the role of a stroke patient. Bianca Naß, a real stroke counselor trained by the Stroke Help Center, even starred in the RTL daily soap “Everything that counts.” Actress Friederike Linke went to the Wermelskirchen self-help group through the Stroke Help Center’s mediation to get herself up there to prepare for her role as a stroke patient in the ZDF production “Tonio and Julia”. The connection became so close that she took over the patronage of the group and trained as a volunteer stroke helper.

Jule Köhler suffered a severe stroke at the age of six. Liz Mohn accompanied her journey and motivated her to graduate from high school despite her severe disability. Today the hopeful young woman is studying art history. Her story particularly encouraged parents with a child affected by a stroke. Wolfram Kons explained that the RTL We Help Children Foundation will also support the new stroke aid children’s project with 818,000 euros.

A stroke never affects one person alone – TV presenter Mareile Höppner and fashion entrepreneur Angela van Moll made it clear how important family support is for those affected. Wrestling world champion Alex Leipold, gallery owner Alexander Baumgarte and presenter Birgit von Bentzel reported why they have been committed to the German Stroke Aid for years.

And then there was a particularly emotional finale: singer Patricia Kelly performed for the first time together with the Aphasie Choir Berlin. The women and men of the choir have partially lost their language due to the stroke, but singing helps them to learn it again – pure goosebumps in the hall during “Amazing Grace” and tears of happiness for some of the singers.

