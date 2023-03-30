news-txt”>

In Italy, stroke is among the first three causes of death and the first cause of disability. 185,000 people are affected every year; 45 thousand of them survive but with seriously disabling results. Important numbers, which prompted the Italian Stroke Society (Isa-Aii) to draft new therapeutic guidelines, today approved and published by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. This and the state of health of the scientific society, which among the 747 active members saw the entry of numerous young professionals, was discussed at the IX National Congress Isa-Aii, in Lecce until April 1st.

“The approval of the new recommendations by the ISS allows us to look at the future of stroke treatment with renewed optimism”, says Mauro Silvestrini, President of Isa-Aii. The publication of the Guidelines, underlines Danilo Toni, past president of the company, “will first of all allow their application on the territory, which we will verify through an annual audit Today attention to stroke, to the recognition of signs and the importance of taking action quickly it has increased a lot, adds Paola Santalucia, president-elect of Isa-Aii, “but what is still missing is attention to the post-event, to the disturbances that can arise even after some time. Spasticity is one of the most recurring problems: to raise awareness of it we have launched the Strike on Stroke communication campaign.

Through this project we have become aware of the situation in the rehabilitation departments, the lack of tools that the specialists complain about and the little knowledge of the patients regarding the possibilities of treating their ailments. It is important to ensure homogeneity of care throughout the territory. Dealing with critical issues means offering people affected by stroke the opportunity to return to living a high quality life”. The decision to hold this edition of the Congress in Lecce “is of great impact and allows us to underline the inequality between Northern and Southern Italy in the number of stroke centers available – concludes Leonardo Barbarini, Neurology-Stroke Unit director of the Vito Fazzi Hospital in Lecce -. Assistance should be uniform in all Regions. We are dedicated full time to filling the gap.”