Paying attention to what you eat is essential if you want to do what you can to stay healthy. Not everyone knows it, but there is a food in particular that is good for our heart.

Genetics can play an important role if you want to understand what are the disorders that you might encounter, especially over the years. However, knowing one’s family history can allow you to act preventively and keep certain aspects under control, perhaps even through examinations to which to undergo periodically. However, it is equally important not to neglect nutrition, which can be decisive for keeping our body in good health.

A fruit on your table can be essential

Having a diet as varied as possible can guarantee important benefits to all the organs of our body. Certainly they can be foods that maybe some may not be too appetizing, but that should never be missing at the table for this purpose.

These certainly include fruit and vegetables, which we begin to love (sometimes not always) especially with the passing of the years, while they can be unwelcome to children. Also in this context, varying, trying to prefer seasonal ones, can be decisive.

If you have an established health problem, your diet is crucial. The greatest caution must be especially on the part of those suffering from heart problems, which can sometimes appear when you least expect it. And in this case there is a product that should be constantly present at the table.

What should those who want to preserve the heart eat

Preventing a heart attack can sometimes be difficult, but with a little forethought you can try to reduce the risks that this happens, especially if you have already had a similar episode in the past.

Not everyone knows, but there is a fruit that, taken constantly, can have beneficial effects for the most important organ of our body.

It is the avocado, as confirmed by a study from Harvard University in Boston. This was the first research that showed a correlation between the consumption of at least two servings of avocado per week and a reduced risk of phenomena such as stroke and heart attack.

The research involved 68,000 women and 41,000 men. The goal was to monitor their diet every four years over a 30-year period.

The results were surprising: the risk of heart attacks has been reduced by consuming this food even in place of butter, cheese or processed meats. For those who ate it constantly, the risk was reduced by as much as 21%. This can happen precisely because of its composition: inside they are in fact contained omega fatty acids which reduce bad cholesterol, and prevent plaque buildup in artery walls. The greatest effects were also made possible by the presence of omega 9 which can also improve blood pressure and inflammation.