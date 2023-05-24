Stroke, artificial intelligence can recognize it sooner and better – breaking latest news

Of Ruggiero Corcella

How does artificial intelligence recognize strokes in advance? A team of Danish researchers has developed a new AI framework to deal with cases that are not recognized by emergency operators

Can artificial intelligence also be deployed to recognize a stroke case sooner and better, based on a call to an emergency number? It seems so, judging by the results of a retrospective study, presented at European Stroke Organization Conference (ESOC) 2023. A team of Danish researchers has developed a new AI framework that outran the emergency dispatch operators in recognizing stroke for both genders and in all age groups studied, thus providing evidence of its potential as an additional tool for early and accurate identification of stroke in the future.

I study The retrospective study was inspired by the Danish Stroke Registry (Denmark has an enviable set of disease registers, as I report here) and from a dataset of over 1.5 million calls carried out at emergency medical services in Copenhagen between 2015 and 2020, which included over 7,000 cases of calls Correlates from strokes. The researchers used this data to train an AI framework for transcribe the audio first of the call and then predict stroke risk based on the transcribed text.

This is possible because clinicians trained a machine learning model (one of the cornerstones of Artificial Intelligence) which learns from the data deriving from calls for medical assistance, which it stores and updates continuously. This allows us to be very early and precise, because the system (machine and man) forgets nothing, indeed it gets better and better with each event. A sort of very large experience, with the addition of rigorous scientific precision, he explains Elena Giovanna Bignami, full professor of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, University of Parma; Artificial Intelligence expert of the Italian Society of Anesthesia Analgesia Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti).

The results, which were evaluated on 2021 calls, revealed that the AI ​​framework performed more effectively than emergency call handlers in identifying stroke cases. The AI ​​framework has achieved a sensitizes (measure of the proportion of actually positive cases correctly identified) of 63.0% and a positive predictive value (measure of the proportion of predicted positive cases that are actually positive) 24.9%which led to an F1 score (

harmonic mean of accuracy and recall, which combines both metrics into one score) of 35.7. In contrast, emergency call handlers had a recall of 52.7% and accuracy of 17.1%, resulting in a score F1 of 25.8.

Stroke numbers throughout Europe, stroke is the second leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability, affecting over 1 million people each year. As the population continues to grow and age, the number of people suffering from stroke is projected to increase by 27% between 2017 and 2047 in the European Union. In Italy, it affects about 150,000 people every year; the third cause of death after cardiovascular disease and cancer. Despite this, many strokes can be prevented and, if treated early, the likelihood of a successful outcome can be greatly improved.

Technological innovation already plays a role. Like all time-dependent diseases, even neurological events, such as a stroke, are potentially dramatic – explains Elena Giovanna Bignami -. In addition, this condition is not always identifiable early and it can happen that precious time is lost to implement effective therapy and reduce damage, even permanent. To facilitate the work of sanitary ware, for some time It is possible to make use of telecommunication tools, telemedicine, real-time transmission of patient documents and images, to reduce times and distances. This is already an important aspect, which has increased the quality of assistance, particularly in large areas with traffic problems or where people are far from each other and from emergency services.

Ai, a precious tool that goes for refined As one of the first points of contact for patients seeking medical assistance, emergency call handlers play a vital role in facilitating the early and accurate recognition of stroke. Many stroke cases can go undetected at this stage, leading to delays in treatment that can have potentially life-threatening consequences for patients, he commented. Jonathan Wenstrupone of the study’s lead authors, from the Department of Neurology, Copenhagen University Hospital Herlev and Gentofte, Copenhagen EMS Denmark.

With the implementation of this new support tool we can improve the identification of stroke by call managers and ensure that more patients receive appropriate and timely careultimately improving patient outcomes, Wenstrup added. As with any new tool, more research and development is needed to improve the accuracy of the framework and expand its capabilities. In the future, it may be possible to train the framework directly from the call audio, bypassing the transcription step, as well as incorporating non-speech audio, such as a garbled voice, into the training data. However, given the promising results of this study, it is already clear that technologies like this have the potential to completely transform the diagnosis and treatment of stroke.

The precedents in Denmark The issue is deeply felt, and a similar assessment was already carried out in Denmark last year. Scholars have used an automatic speech recognition software-ASR to identify stroke early. They analyzed the data of 9,049 patients affected by this condition and their characteristics, such as type of stroke, gender, age, day of the week, time of day, year, number of the emergency system contacted and therapeutic treatment. The possible increase in stroke detection through ASR and the effect on stroke treatment using Artificial Intelligence tools were evaluated.

Clinicians have seen that automatic speech recognition has the potential to improve stroke recognition and subsequent stroke treatment. In particular, from the analysis carried out the improvement of the recognition of the stroke particularly relevant for women, for younger patients and calls received on weekends. These results are therefore very promising – comments Professor Bignami -, because the extra-hospital aid system can be timely in identifying acute, life-threatening patients and ensure rapid diagnosis and treatment. The hope that it can also be extended to other time-dependent pathologies, such as cardio-vascular ones.