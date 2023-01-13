A study published in the journal Neurology found a link between stroke before age 60 and blood type. But there’s no need to be alarmed

Eugene Spagnuolo – Milano

For now it’s just a link, a statistic. And further research will have to tell us if and how evident. But according to a study published in the medical journal Neurologyindividuals with a particular blood group would show more likely to have a stroke before age 60 than people with other blood types. Which group?

Stroke and blood type: the discovery — Premise: blood groups are determined by the chemicals present on the surface of red blood cells, the most common being A, B, AB and O. Within these, there are also subtle variations that result from mutations in the responsible genes. According to a group of researchers from Maryland (USA) the gene of subgroup A1, therefore a change in blood type A, could be related to a higher risk of early-onset stroke (the conditional is a must, nda).

Stroke and blood type: the study — The American researchers analyzed data from 48 genetic studies which included around 617,000 individuals, aged between 18 and 59, of whom a small percentage, 17,000, had suffered from a stroke. The result of the analysis showed that people whose genome encoded a variation of group A showed a 16% higher risk of having a stroke before the age of 60, followed by those of group B (11%). In contrast, people with type O blood showed a reduced risk (-12%).

According to the researchers, the increased risk for those with type A blood is minimal, therefore no additional vigilance or screening is needed. “We don’t yet know why group A confers higher risk,” comments Steven Kittner, senior author of the study and a neurologist at the University of Maryland. “But probably it has to do with blood clotting factors such as platelets and cells lining blood vessels and other circulating proteins, all of which play a role in the development of blood clots.” See also asugi epidemiological situation

Stroke and blood type: no alarms — Findings suggesting that blood type may be related to stroke risk before age 60 need to be put into context. In the United States, approximately 800,000 people suffer a stroke each year, and most of these events occur in people over the age of 65, with the risk doubling every decade after age 55. Study participants were from North America, Europe, Japan, Pakistan and Australia, and individuals of non-European ancestry made up just 35% of the participants. More diverse studies may be needed to clarify the significance of the findings. The study also found that the increased risk of stroke in blood type A was not significant in people who had a stroke after age 60, suggesting that the mechanism of early-onset strokes may be different from those that occur later in life. “We clearly need more follow-up studies to elucidate the mechanisms of increased stroke risk,” Kittner admits.

Stroke at a young age: why does it happen? — According to the study authors, strokes that occur at a young age are less likely to be caused by a buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries (atherosclerosis) and more likely to be caused by factors related to clot formation. Previous research has suggested that the part of the genome that determines blood type (called the ABO locus) is associated with coronary artery calcification, which can restrict blood flow and increase the risk of heart attack. The genetic sequence for blood types A and B has also been linked to a slightly higher risk of venous thrombosis, which is the formation of blood clots in the veins. See also Approved the most expensive drug in the world

Conclusions — “Our study is not without limitations,” warn the Maryland scientists. “First, more fine-mapping and detailed functional experiments will be needed to identify causal variants and detailed biological pathways linking ABO (the part of the genome that determines blood type) to increased risk of early-onset stroke . Second, although 35% of study participants are of non-European origin, the diversity of the current cohort is still somewhat limited, reducing the ability to detect variants whose frequencies might be high in non-European populations but low in Europeans. A third limitation is that the sample size even for all traits is still small by GWAS standards; and the ability to detect subtype-specific variants is even more limited.”