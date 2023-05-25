stroke, cancer and kidney failure, he requested assisted suicide

Tina Turner died at the age of 83 after years spent battling various “lethal diseases”: a stroke in 2013, intestinal cancer and hypertension, which she underestimated and wanted to cure with homeopathy. Her resulting kidney failure prompted her to consider her assisted suicide, then her husband Erwin Bach’s kidney donation saved her.

Tina Turner died at 83 after years of fighting different”lethal diseases“, as she herself had recounted in her 2018 memoir entitled Tina Turner: My Love Story. The beginning of the ordeal dates back to 2013, a few weeks after her marriage to Erwin Bach, a record company executive she had met in the early 1980s, when her violent and stormy marriage to Ike Turner it was finally finite.

Stroke and rehabilitation

“I thought about committing suicide, because it seemed to me the only way to escape its violence“, he said, thinking of those 50 pills with which he wanted to end it. He survived and so, in 1976, with only 36 cents in his wallet, he escaped from that toxic relationship. In 2013 he married again, but shortly thereafter she suffered a stroke which forced her to a long period of rehabilitation to walk again. It was just the beginning.

Hypertension, homeopathy and assisted suicide

In 2016 she had been diagnosed a bowel cancer. But that wasn’t what put him to the test, the checks carried out revealed serious hypertension problems, taken totally lightly. Indeed, he decided to be treated with homeopathic remediesbut the situation degenerated: unchecked hypertension caused them severe renal insufficiency. She was recommended a kidney transplant but the chances of getting a kidney were slim, so she was urged to start dialysis. Tina Tuner at that time evaluated the assisted suicide also subscribing to Exit, an association that guides the process. An act of love, yet another of hers in her life, saved her.

Her husband Erwin Bach had offered to give her a kidney, which was transplanted on April 7, 2017.”I didn’t want to live hooked up to a car“, he recounted in his book, “I started thinking about how to die. In Switzerland, where I live, assisted suicide is legal, so I asked some organizations about it. That’s when Erwin got really scared, he didn’t want me to leave, he would do anything not to lose me. And today we are still here, even more united than we could ever imagine“.

The last post: “I had to treat myself with conventional medicine”

For this reason, on 9 March on her Instagram profile she shared a post for World Kidney Day, explaining how lightheartedness in care has caused her permanent damage and an existence marked by atrocious suffering: