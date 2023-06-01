Stroke, discovered a food more powerful than common drugs: it dissolves emboli thanks to an extraordinary substance

Stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is cut off so when there is a sudden impairment.

Ischemic stroke is caused by lack of blood to the brain. And it is absolutely not to be confused with haemorrhagic stroke, understood as bleeding. Between signs that can occur are: inability to move or move part of the body, loss of speech, sudden disturbances of the visual field. Symptoms may be short-lived or long-lasting.

The main risk factor is high blood pressure while the others are additional elements of danger. Nutrition is essential both to maintain weight and to avoid the onset of diabetes and cholesterol.

Therefore, studies have been conducted for some time on why stroke is one of the most common pathologiesrelated to a series of environmental factors but also nutrition, smoking, overweight.

Stroke: a food is more powerful than drug therapy

In the event of a stroke, cells begin to have always less oxygen. The damage can be slight but also very serious and in any case they change the life of the person who has to deal with a different physical condition.

A new study has demonstrated the power of foods in preventing emboli from following major diseases such as stroke. L’Herart Research Institute dell’University of Sydney in Australia it analyzed and then also passed on actual data about something we already knew about: vegetables are not only healthy, they are one of the best allies for health.

In particular broccoli e cabbage they were perfect because they were able, through their substances, to eliminate emboli and therefore to cure patients who had already had a stroke. We no longer speak only of prevention but also of treatment, these products are able to give considerable support in addition to pharmacological therapies.

Such a breakthrough has never been achieved before. Lgoal now it will be to develop treatments that increasingly exploit these products and less additional therapies. However, this is an unprecedented breakthrough that not only confirms how important vegetables are for the body in the treatment and prevention of diseases but also how fundamental they are for blood fluidity.

Cabbage and broccoli contain isothiocyanato, substance that goes to work right on the arteries. This clears the block and frees up the passage, as do the TPA drugs. They are so powerful, however, that they even surpass them and without all the consequences that the therapies entail. For this reason, scholars will now analyze the possibility of creating a drug based on this principle, therefore totally natural, to prevent and treat strokes in a very effective way.