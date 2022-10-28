Home Health Stroke, every precious minute to save life and avoid disability. Symptoms, therapies, how to prevent it
Health

Stroke, every precious minute to save life and avoid disability. Symptoms, therapies, how to prevent it

by admin
Stroke, every precious minute to save life and avoid disability. Symptoms, therapies, how to prevent it

Every precious minute when it hits the stroke. For every second that is delayed I am 32,000 neurons burned and 1.9 million for every minute. This is why experts reiterate once more, on the occasion of the world day against cerebral stroke which occurs on 29 October, how important it is promptly recognize the symptoms, so as to immediately call 118 or 112 and be accompanied not to any hospital but to one equipped with C.specialized centers (Stroke Units) capable of administering the best therapies.
Stroke is the leading cause of disability and the third leading cause of death (after cardiovascular disease and cancer). Every year in our country alone, stroke affects about 185 thousand people, according to data from the Italian Society of Neurology and the Italian Stroke Association. The compatriots who have had a stroke and are survivors, with more or less disabling resultsare today about a million.

28 October 2022 | 13:59

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Xiaomi Smart Band 7, the proof: one step forward and two steps back

You may also like

Covid, we change: weekly bulletin and medical reintegration...

In medicine, the dream is no longer surgery....

“He contracted hepatitis from a transfusion of infected...

Xavi Simons: “At Barça we only worked with...

Parma Hospital, four new directors appointed

accused the director of the School of Neurology-...

Issyk-Kul virus isolated in Brescia: it is the...

In medicine the dream is no longer surgery...

Electronic cigarettes, because they do not help to...

Research, for multiple sclerosis tailor-made treatments and friendly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy