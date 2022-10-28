Every precious minute when it hits the stroke. For every second that is delayed I am 32,000 neurons burned and 1.9 million for every minute. This is why experts reiterate once more, on the occasion of the world day against cerebral stroke which occurs on 29 October, how important it is promptly recognize the symptoms, so as to immediately call 118 or 112 and be accompanied not to any hospital but to one equipped with C.specialized centers (Stroke Units) capable of administering the best therapies.

Stroke is the leading cause of disability and the third leading cause of death (after cardiovascular disease and cancer). Every year in our country alone, stroke affects about 185 thousand people, according to data from the Italian Society of Neurology and the Italian Stroke Association. The compatriots who have had a stroke and are survivors, with more or less disabling resultsare today about a million.