Stroke, how is it prevented? The 7 things not to do and holidays to avoid, advice from the cardiologist

The Holiday Season Brings Increased Risk of Stroke, Warns Cardiologist

As the holiday season approaches, cardiologist Furio Colivicchi, president of Anmco (National Association of hospital cardiologists), is warning of potential dangers for cardiovascular health. According to Colivicchi, the risk of stroke increases at the end of the year due to a combination of unhealthy eating habits and the reduction in temperatures.

During the Christmas holiday period, people tend to indulge in traditional foods that are high in salt and fats of animal origin, which can promote an increase in blood pressure values, explained Colivicchi. Additionally, the drop in temperatures during this period also plays a role in increasing the risk of stroke.

In response to this, the American Stroke Association has released a report outlining behaviors to avoid in order to prevent stroke. The report highlights the importance of lifestyle changes in preventing stroke, citing that 80% of strokes are preventable through these changes.

On a related note, a recent research study has found that sleeping better on the weekend can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. The study adds to the growing body of evidence supporting the importance of healthy lifestyle choices in preventing cardiovascular diseases.

As the holiday season approaches, it’s important to be mindful of our eating habits and lifestyle choices to reduce the risk of stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. By making conscious efforts to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle, individuals can take proactive steps in protecting their cardiovascular health during the holiday season and beyond.