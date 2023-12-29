Stroke, how is it prevented? The 7 things not to do and the “holidays” to avoid, advice from the cardiologist

As the year comes to a close, cardiologists are warning about the increased risk of stroke during the holiday season. According to Furio Colivicchi, president of the National Association of hospital cardiologists, the Christmas holiday period brings potential dangers for cardiovascular health. This is due in part to the increased consumption of high-salt and high-fat foods during this time, which can lead to an increase in blood pressure values.

In addition to dietary factors, the reduction in temperatures during the winter months also plays a role in the increased risk of stroke. Colivicchi emphasizes that the combination of these factors can have a significant impact on cardiovascular health.

The American Stroke Association has released a report outlining behaviors to avoid in order to prevent stroke, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 80% of strokes are preventable through lifestyle changes.

In related news, research has found that getting better sleep on the weekends can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. These findings highlight the importance of prioritizing sleep for overall cardiovascular health.

As the new year approaches, it is crucial for individuals to be mindful of their lifestyle choices and to take steps to prioritize their cardiovascular health in order to prevent the risk of stroke and other cardiovascular complications.

Share this: Facebook

X

