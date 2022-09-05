Blood type, A, B, AB, or 0, could be linked to the risk of having an early stroke, that is, before the age of 60. The results of a meta-analysis of 48 studies carried out in North America, Europe, Japan, Pakistan and Australia on ischemic strokes of 17 thousand patients under 60 and 600 thousand healthy people say so.

According to the study, coordinated by the University of Maryland it is published on Neurology titled “Contribution of Common Genetic Variants to Risk of Early Onset Ischemic Stroke”, the risk of early stroke is higher among people of blood group A and lower among those of group 0, compared to the risk found among people with blood of other groups.