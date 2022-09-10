A live stroke. Julie Chin, an Oklahoma TV reporter, suffered a stroke while she was hosting an edition of the news. The anchor suddenly had difficulty articulating the words, she felt a problem in an eye and an arm. She repeatedly apologized to viewers and, with difficulty, gave the line to the meteorologist. Her colleagues, in the studio and in the editorial office, immediately understood what was happening and called 911: the journalist was transported to the hospital and immediately subjected to a series of tests.

“The doctors believe that he had a beginning of stroke. Some of you saw it directly, I’m sorry it happened. The episode happened suddenly, it happened out of nowhere. I felt great before the broadcast. Then, during the tg it all started. First, I partially lost sight in one eye. Then, my hand and arm fell asleep. I realized I was in big trouble when I couldn’t articulate the words that were written on the teleprompter anymore in front of me “, Chin’s story on Facebook. Thanks go to colleagues who immediately understood the gravity of the situation: “I have always said that I work with the best team, this is one more reason” to think so. “I am happy to let you know that the tests went very well: the doctors think it was a beginning of a stroke and not a total stroke. There are still many questions and many tests to do, but in essence I should be in good shape. conditions”.