Stroke mortality will increase by 50 percent – here’s how to protect yourself

Stroke was the second leading cause of death worldwide in 2020. Around 6.6 million people died from a circulatory disorder in the brain. Younger people under the age of 55 are also increasingly affected. Strokes are also the third most common cause of acquired disability globally. 143 million people suffered lasting damage.

According to a report in the medical journal The Lancet Neurology, the number of people dying or suffering from strokes will continue to rise. The authors’ drastic forecast: within 30 years, stroke mortality is expected to increase by 50 percent and will kill around 9.7 million people in 2050. The risk will increase, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

The number of strokes will increase by half in the next 30 years

According to the report’s authors, Valery L. Feigin from the Institute of Stroke and Applied Neuroscience at the University of Auckland (New Zealand) and Mayowa O. Owolabi from the Center for Genomics and Precision Medicine at the University of Ibadan (Nigeria), the increasing stroke mortality has several reasons Reasons.

On the one hand, it is due to the growing and aging population. “Given that the incidence of stroke increases with age, the combination of the growing population and global demographic aging is leading to a large global increase in deaths and [schlaganfallbedingten] Disabilities […]“, write Feigin and Owolabi.

In Germany, too, there will probably be more deaths from strokes when the majority of society, which according to the Federal Statistical Office includes those aged 40 to 60 and makes up the largest proportion of the population at 27.3 percent, reaches the risky age comes. Around half of all stroke patients in Germany are over 65 years old.

Risk factors for stroke are increasing – a lack of awareness is one of them

On the other hand, the increasing stroke mortality is due to the fact that the number of risk factors is increasing. They are also responsible for increasing numbers of younger people suffering strokes worldwide.

According to the research, these include, among other things, a lack of awareness of risk factors that promote strokes, as well as poor lifestyle habits such as frequent consumption of unhealthy foods, tobacco and alcohol. But the lack of observation of corresponding risk factors such as high blood pressure and the lack of available and high-quality health care are also crucial – especially in low and middle-income countries.

Although high-income countries are better positioned to prevent strokes, there are noticeable differences, for example in access to centers that specialize in strokes.

Inadequate stroke care around the world

Scientists say stroke care is inadequate around the world and not a priority for many governments. This would increase the frequency of strokes – and therefore the mortality rate.

They are therefore calling on governments to provide more information about strokes and their risks. The four pillars are crucial

observation

prevention

treatment and

Aftercare.

Feigin and Owolabi therefore recommend that governments invest a fixed proportion of their annual health spending on prevention work. This could be financed by taxing tobacco, salt, alcohol and sugar. These stimulants are one of the reasons why the risk of stroke increases in people.

What you can do to minimize the risk of stroke

In addition to alcohol and smoking, the biggest risk factors include high blood pressure, lack of exercise, obesity, metabolic disorders, atrial fibrillation and diabetes. According to the Foundation for German Stroke Aid, many of these risks cause calcification of the arteries, which can ultimately lead to a stroke.

In order to keep the risk of stroke as low as possible, the foundation recommends:

1. Exercise regularly

Endurance and strength training is recommended, ideally three times a week for 30 to 45 minutes. The pulse should be increased and sweat should flow

2. Lose weight

Excessive weight has an impact on blood sugar and blood pressure. Losing a few kilos can directly lower blood pressure

3. Drink less alcohol

Alcohol can prolong blood clotting time and constrict blood vessels. 0.3 liters of beer (women) or 0.5 liters of beer (men) per day are safe for healthy people – but it shouldn’t be more than that

4. Quit smoking

Nicotine narrows the arteries and increases blood pressure. Quitting smoking has immediate positive effects and reduces the risk of stroke

