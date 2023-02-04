A smartphone app that recognizes severe stroke symptoms in real time, while the attack is occurring, with precise and accurate criteria. It’s called FAST.AI, it was developed by Neuronics Medical (USA) and will be presented at the International Stroke Conference of the American Stroke Associationtaking place February 8-10 in Dallas (and online). The app, still under development, recognizes facial asymmetry, arm weakness and speech impairment, all common symptoms of stroke, thanks to machine learning algorithms. Researchers have validated the performance of FAST.AI testing 270 patients diagnosed with acute stroke (41% women, mean age 71 years) within 72 hours of admission in four research centers in Bulgaria (St Anna hospital in Sofia, Haskovo hospital, Pulmed hospital in Plovdiv and Stoyan Kirkovich hospital in Stara Zagora) between July 2021 and July 2022. Neurologists who visited patients tested the app and then compared the results of FAST.AI with their clinical impressions.