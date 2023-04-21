Stroke prevention via smartwatch / The Germany ECG: CardioCheck provides clarity …

Association of Berlin Press Spokespersons (VBP)

Specialist check of an ECG from the wristwatch? “CardioCheck by myritmo”, the innovative offer of the Hamburg medical company dpv-analytics, now makes it possible. Simply by e-mail, a medically validated report is available within a very short time. The first warnings of atrial fibrillation as a harbinger of a stroke can be clarified quickly and reliably. The best thing is that this service can be used free of charge by everyone – a real Germany ECG.

Models such as the Apple Watch and Withings Scan Watch record short-term ECGs that are 30 seconds long. If they show cardiac arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation, the medical layperson is programmed to panic. “Our CardioCheck brings the solution,” explains Dr. Philip Noelling, Managing Director of dpv-analytics GmbH. “We provide the fastest possible certainty as to how an ECG recording from a cell phone is to be medically evaluated.”

The Hamburg-based medical company dpv-analytics makes state-of-the-art heart care safe, easy and immediately available. This is how the CardioCheck by myritmo works in a completely uncomplicated way: An ECG recording is sent directly from the cell phone by e-mail to [email protected] The ECG data sent in is immediately evaluated by medical specialists in Hamburg. A medically validated report will be emailed back within 1 business day. The only effort: An order form has to be filled out on the Internet. The offer is free of charge in the campaign period until the end of May, after that 4.90 euros must be paid with PayPal.

“If it is not recognized in time, atrial fibrillation can have serious consequences. We want to and will change that,” promises Dr. medical Stephan Kranz, medical director of dpv-analytics. Almost every fifth stroke in Germany is due to atrial fibrillation. “That’s over 70,000 strokes a year, which often have a very severe course.” That doesn’t have to be the case, says Dr. Wreath. If atrial fibrillation is detected in time, it can be treated well with modern medication.

Wristwatches with built-in intelligent computer technology now reliably provide the first indications of cardiovascular diseases. dr However, Kranz warns: “A smartwatch does not replace a medical diagnosis. A detected arrhythmia should always be checked by a doctor.” In our overburdened healthcare system, however, those affected often have to wait weeks or even months for an appointment with a specialist. “This supply gap is finally being closed with our CardioCheck,” says Dr. Philip Nolling.

About dpv analytics

dpv-analytics was founded in 2018 by three Hamburg doctors with the vision of setting new standards in stroke prevention. According to the motto prevention instead of treatment, they developed the mini-ECG ritmo, which received the German Medical Award as the most innovative medical product 2021. The mini-ECG can be used by anyone, anywhere. Both the ritmo and the analysis software are approved throughout the EU as class IIa medical devices.

