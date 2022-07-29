The researchers found that the drug is able to repair the damage caused by a stroke through two mechanisms: on the one hand it creates new connections between neurons, on the other hand it stimulates the migration of new neurons, derived from stem cells, to the site in where the injury occurred.

Furthermore, the drug has also been shown to be effective when treatment is started seven days after the stroke, so very late, while most of the currently known therapies need to be administered within hours of the event.

“We are very excited about the data, which show a significant improvement in motor and sensory function, spatial learning and memory,” said Agnes Luo of the University of Cincinnati, one of the authors of the study.

“The only drug currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (the US government body that deals with the regulation of food and pharmaceutical products) for the treatment of stroke does not repair the damage and must be administered within 4.5 hours,” Luo continues: “A product that repairs damage even a week after the onset of symptoms would change the paradigm for the treatment of stroke”.

Further studies will be needed to confirm the results and verify whether the drug is equally effective in human patients. The pharmaceutical company NervGen Pharma, which holds the exclusive rights to NVG-291, plans to begin clinical trials on humans soon to evaluate the drug also in relation to spinal cord injuries, Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.