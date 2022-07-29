Home Health Stroke, tested a new drug that repairs the damage
Health

Stroke, tested a new drug that repairs the damage

by admin
Stroke, tested a new drug that repairs the damage

The researchers found that the drug is able to repair the damage caused by a stroke through two mechanisms: on the one hand it creates new connections between neurons, on the other hand it stimulates the migration of new neurons, derived from stem cells, to the site in where the injury occurred.

Furthermore, the drug has also been shown to be effective when treatment is started seven days after the stroke, so very late, while most of the currently known therapies need to be administered within hours of the event.

“We are very excited about the data, which show a significant improvement in motor and sensory function, spatial learning and memory,” said Agnes Luo of the University of Cincinnati, one of the authors of the study.

“The only drug currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (the US government body that deals with the regulation of food and pharmaceutical products) for the treatment of stroke does not repair the damage and must be administered within 4.5 hours,” Luo continues: “A product that repairs damage even a week after the onset of symptoms would change the paradigm for the treatment of stroke”.

Further studies will be needed to confirm the results and verify whether the drug is equally effective in human patients. The pharmaceutical company NervGen Pharma, which holds the exclusive rights to NVG-291, plans to begin clinical trials on humans soon to evaluate the drug also in relation to spinal cord injuries, Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

You may also like

Rumor: GTA VI will be more “politically correct”...

Polio, new cases in London and New York:...

The gas that saves neurons after cardiac arrest:...

Fight against fake news and moderation, TikTok: “We...

KEF LS60 Wireless + KEF LSX II Streaming...

Difficulty sleeping at night? Eating this can help

Females and males remember differently. Here because

The mirror city in the desert of Saudi...

Sony releases new financial report, PS5 cumulative shipments...

Breast cancer: the era of biodegradable implants that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy