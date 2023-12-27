Stroke, the symptoms to recognize in order to intervene promptly: be careful because they are worth a lifetime

Recognizing the symptoms of an oncoming stroke is crucial in order to intervene promptly and limit the potential damage. According to solofinanza.it, there are specific alarm bells to be aware of when it comes to identifying a stroke.

A stroke, which is a cerebro-vascular lesion caused by the interruption of blood flow to the brain, can be triggered by an obstruction or the rupture of an artery. As age advances, the risk of having a stroke significantly increases. This has led to over one million people dealing with the consequences of a stroke, such as speech, motor, and functional difficulties. Additionally, stroke is the third leading cause of death after cardiovascular and oncological pathologies.

Despite being a sudden event, there are symptoms that should not be underestimated and can help detect the arrival of a stroke. These signs include weakness or numbness of one half of the face or limbs, tingling, the inability to express oneself or understand others, darkening or loss of vision from one eye, severe headache, and dizziness. If any of these symptoms are felt, it is crucial to call 118 immediately.

Intervening promptly is essential in limiting the serious damage that a stroke can cause. As always, prevention is the best weapon against stroke. Experts suggest adopting a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular physical activity, to significantly reduce the risk of experiencing a stroke.

Recognizing the symptoms of a stroke and taking steps to prevent it can make a significant difference in reducing the impact of this potentially life-threatening condition.