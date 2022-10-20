There is a symptom that many people underestimate that can actually be the first wake-up call when it comes to stroke. Here’s what it is.

In the world there are many people who tragically and suddenly pass away even if until a few hours before they were fine and one of the main causes are the cardiovascular diseases.

The third that in Italia causes approximately 185.00 deaths each year is thecelebratory blow. Within this figure, 130.00 people disappear after the first attack while the remaining 35.00 after a relapse.

Stroke: data and characteristics

The affected population has a very low incidence and, making an estimate, people aged 40-45 up to 70 are affected, where the index gradually increases with age.

Typically, 75% of these are over the age of 65 and about 220 per 100,000 new cases are registered each year, but this number increases to 280 in people over the age of 80.

Following these data it is assumed that an Italian doctor among his patients follows a number ranging from 4 to 7 citizens, who have been affected by stroke and it follows at least twenty who have not passed away, but have suffered brain damage.

Usually, about 15% of these patients fail to survive within one month of the first attack while only 10% manage to survive a year. The remaining figures, on the other hand, remain with a very important percentage of disability.

Otherwise, there are cases in which thestroke it occurs in a mild form and patients are able to recover their autonomy both partially and totally but the percentage is very low.

The hospitalization for stroke it represents only one third of the expense that the disease causes since the highest cost is given by the treatment and the possible confinement of the patient in special structures when the brain conditions are no longer the same as before.

L’stroke causes a closure of a cerebral artery and thus blocks the passage of blood and in this case we speak of cerebral ischemiawhile when there is a rupture of a cerebral artery we speak of cerebral hemorrhage.

Stroke, the symptom not to be underestimated

Then there are other types of stroke which tend to affect the younger population, caused by foramen ovale or from congenital defects concerning the blood clotting o rematological diseases.

Symptoms can be of various types but we must never underestimate the sense of confusion with annex vision loss and blurringas it could be one of the warning signs of this disease.

We often think that we are fatigued and think that the headacheil sense of confusion and theblurred vision are due to fatigue but if these persist it is better to get checked.

Among other symptoms we also have one difficulty walking with relative difficulty speaking clearly, the sensation from dizziness and above all a strong one migraine which is often underestimated as a symptom of other milder diseases.

Care should always be taken when we have episodes of headache and understand its nature and especially if this is related to other symptoms and we suspect that it may be something more serious.

If there is a doubt, doctors submit patients to some specific investigations such as the Brain CT or NMR, MR Angio or Tc Angio or even a color con Doppler TSA o Doppler Transcranico.

In addition, brain capacity is assessed with a neurological scale called Rankin scale or the NIHSS. If you are faced with an episode of stroke the patient can undergo a treatment and a cure that can be performed only 3 hours after the operation.

This therapy bears the name of thrombolysis and serves to reopen the closed artery and cause the affected brain tissue to reopen and save much of it.

