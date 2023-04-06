The results of the Stroke Unit specialized in the timely treatment of cerebral stroke, which makes use of the collaboration of the Annunziata Hospital of Cosenza with which the collaboration has been extended, were illustrated this morning during the meeting with the press at Pugliese-Ciaccio in Catanzaro.

The Pugliese-Ciacco commissioner Francesco Procopio said that about eighty cases have been dealt with – mostly with positive results. The director of the Radiology Operations Unit, Bernardo Bertucci and the director of the Interventional Neuroradiology Operations Unit of the Annunziata Hospital in Cosenza, William Auteri and the Head of Neurology Domenico Bosco who wanted to underline how you have reached “an advanced stage of the training process started in 2021 which has allowed us to achieve a high degree of autonomy. By now our radiologists have a very good degree of expertise in this type of procedure and in the treatment of conditions that do not respond to drug treatment”.

In the video above the statements of the participants.