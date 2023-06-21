Home » Strong earthquake in Puglia: epicenter between the Tremiti Islands and the Gargano, fears of damage
Health

Strong earthquake in Puglia: epicenter between the Tremiti Islands and the Gargano, fears of damage

by admin
Strong earthquake in Puglia: epicenter between the Tremiti Islands and the Gargano, fears of damage

MeteoWeb

Strong shock of earthquake in the Adriatic. At 17:33 today, Wednesday June 21, there was an earthquake of magnitude 4.2with its epicenter close to Tremiti Islands. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 35km and was felt distinctly throughout the Gargano and in the rest of the Puglia. There are fears of possible damage to the areas closest to the epicenter. The quake was also distinctly felt in Abruzzo e Molise.

On the upper floors of the buildings in Molise the furniture shook. “It was long and bumpy“said some residents of Termoli. No problems or damages have been recorded so far.

Follow MeteoWeb on Google News

See also  In Brescia another piece in the privatization of public health

You may also like

New Volvo EX30 2023, finally here is the...

Physician explains what to look out for when...

Beware of the kissing parasite: Chagas disease, alarm...

On holiday without parents, the advice of the...

ALBVVG in the Bundestag / High costs –...

Smiths Medical Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Homecare on the rise | Rethink roles, organization...

Salute, Boschi: “The bill on cancer oblivion in...

Chris Hemsworth: What Do Alzheimer’s Genetic Tests Tell...

Malaria, Florinda’s journey to bring a tailor-made diagnostic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy