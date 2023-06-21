Strong earthquake in Puglia: epicenter between the Tremiti Islands and the Gargano, fears of damage

MeteoWeb

Strong shock of earthquake in the Adriatic. At 17:33 today, Wednesday June 21, there was an earthquake of magnitude 4.2with its epicenter close to Tremiti Islands. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 35km and was felt distinctly throughout the Gargano and in the rest of the Puglia. There are fears of possible damage to the areas closest to the epicenter. The quake was also distinctly felt in Abruzzo e Molise.

On the upper floors of the buildings in Molise the furniture shook. “It was long and bumpy“said some residents of Termoli. No problems or damages have been recorded so far.

