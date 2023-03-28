BARI – An earthquake with a PRELIMINARY magnitude estimated between 4.6 and 5.1 occurred a few minutes ago in the area/province of Campobasso, in Molise. With its epicenter in Montagano. The quake was distinctly felt in Molise, Abruzzo, Puglia and Campania, INGV data coming soon.

The earth shook at 11.52pm. The earthquake that lasted a few seconds was felt distinctly so much that users flooded social networks with reports.

Fear in San Severo and in the upper Tavoliere where the shock had a very strong startling resonance.