strong shock in the morning in the Campi Flegrei with epicenter in Pozzuoli

The seismographs ofVesuvian Observatory recorded at 8.44 this morning a strong shock with an epicenter that volcanologists found east of Montenuovo, near the Starza area and via Fasano in Pozzuoli, magnitude 3.6 of the scale Ritcher and at a depth of 2.6 kilometers. Together with that of last March of the same degree, it is the strongest shock since 2005.

The telluric event was felt throughout the Phlegraean area from Bacoli in Monterusciello and Quarto.

But also in some neighborhoods west of Naples. People stated that they first heard a strong rumor and, then, the window panes shake.

