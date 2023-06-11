strong shock in the morning in the Campi Flegrei with epicenter in Pozzuoli

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.
SPECIAL OFFER
FLASH OFFER
ANNUAL
49,99€
19€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
4,99€
€1 PER MONTH
For 3 months
CHOOSE NOW
SPECIAL OFFER
FLASH OFFER
ANNUAL
49,99€
11,99€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
4,99€
€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months
CHOOSE NOW
– or –
Subscribe by paying with Google
SPECIAL OFFER
Read the article and the entire website ilmattino.it
1 Year for €9.99
89,99€
or
€1 per month for 3 months
Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on site and app
- The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
- All thematic newsletters
- Insights and live updates
- Exclusive direct
The seismographs ofVesuvian Observatory recorded at 8.44 this morning a strong shock with an epicenter that volcanologists found east of Montenuovo, near the Starza area and via Fasano in Pozzuoli, magnitude 3.6 of the scale Ritcher and at a depth of 2.6 kilometers. Together with that of last March of the same degree, it is the strongest shock since 2005.
The telluric event was felt throughout the Phlegraean area from Bacoli in Monterusciello and Quarto.
But also in some neighborhoods west of Naples. People stated that they first heard a strong rumor and, then, the window panes shake.
Read the full article
on Il Mattino