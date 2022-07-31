Home Health “Strong sudden nausea and urgent intervention” – Il Tempo
Vladimir Putin continues to feel unwell and have health problems. In the night between Friday 22 and Saturday 23 July he needed urgent medical attention: the revelation is from the Telegram General SVR channel, which claims to be run by a former Russian intelligence officer. At one o’clock in the night – says the source from Moscow – the medical staff on duty at the presidential residence were urgently summoned to intervene: Putin complained of severe nausea, which he suddenly accused. Twenty minutes later another team of doctors was called: the doctors stayed in the room of Russia’s number one for three hours and, after the president’s conditions improved, they left the room.

“In the hands of doctors”. Critical conditions for Putin: within a couple of years everything changes

Within the Kremlin, the Daily Mail also reports, the decision was taken that in some events this week Putin “will be replaced by a double”. The theory of a double who often replaces Putin was also supported by the chief of military intelligence of Ukraine, who hypothesized that a “double” may have been used for his arrival at the Tehran summit. Ukrainian analysts noted that he moved unusually fast and was more alert than in previous public appearances.

Sick Putin? The CIA dismantles speculation. And the Russian hackers give Zelensky to death

In the weeks leading up to the SVR General channel it claimed that Putin suffers from a number of serious illnesses, including cancer, Parkinson’s disease and a schizo-affective disorder. Not a good clinical picture for a leader struggling with a war with a neighboring country.

The mole of the Russian intelligence services and Putin's doom:

