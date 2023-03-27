Alert, Monday morning, for the strong wind in Milan. Several calls to the fire brigade and many interventions in the city. The gusts brought down roof tiles e a tree in via Tiraboschi that damaged five parked cars.

Between viale Lunigiana and Melchiorre Gioia Another large tree fell at the crossroads between viale Lunigiana and via Melchiorre Gioiacausing traffic congestion. Fortunately there were no injuries. After an initial inspection by the fire brigade, the Civil protection, to cut the branches and clear the way.

The Municipality: «Do not stop under the trees» «The functional risk monitoring center of the Lombardy Region has issued a yellow weather warning for wind. There are no closures but the Milanese are advised to “be careful and preferably do not stand under trees (on the street, in the parksin cemeteries), construction site scaffolding, dehors and tents», advised the Municipality, recalling «secure objects and vases on the balconies and all artifacts that can be moved by the wind. The municipal operations center of the Civil Protection will be active to monitor and coordinate any interventions. In Monza, due to the weather alert and strong winds, the Municipality closed the Gardens of the Villa Reale as a “precaution”.

Coldiretti: 800 emergencies a year for dangerous trees Coldiretti Lombardy, based on an analysis of the 2022 firefighters report, points out that last year there were 800 emergencies due to dangerous trees, in the province of Milan, which required the intervention of the fire brigade. «The maintenance of public parks requires great attention – highlights Coldiretti -. Land plants fall for the choice of wrong essences for the climate, the soil or the position, but also for the errors on the dimensions and the respect of the distances for proper root development. But climate change has also favored the proliferation of parasites often arrived from abroad which – continues Coldiretti – has catastrophic consequences on the green but also on the safety, with tree stability problems. A situation on which it is necessary to intervene with professional management – concludes Coldiretti – which provides for the use of figure of greens maintainer with suitable qualification, through the re-evaluation of the role of farmers”.