Weather alert for strong winds in Milan. This is the warning issued by the civil protection for Monday 27 March, when there could be gusts of up to 60-80 kilometers per hour.

The warning, yellow in color (corresponding to moderate risk), starts in the morning and lasts throughout the day, until 9 pm. The recommendation to the Milanese is to avoid stopping under trees or scaffolding on construction sites.

The Municipality of Milan also recommends parking cars in safe places, avoiding walking along tree-lined avenues and securing all objects that could fall and be moved by the wind. As usual, the Municipal Operations Center (Coc) of civil protection will monitor and coordinate any interventions.







