When we consider physical strength and muscle mass, we often think of sports performance or bodybuilding. However, these parameters are not just performance indicators, but are among the most accurate longevity indicators available to us.

Our body is made up of different types of tissues, each with specific characteristics and functions. For example, epithelial tissue forms the skin, providing a protective barrier, while nervous tissue transmits signals and makes up the brain and nerves.

Share this: Facebook

X