Stronger than garlic and lemon, these 2 ingredients kill all fungi and bacteria

Stop using garlic and lemon but start using these 2 new ingredients. They are much stronger and will kill all fungi and bacteria. Here’s what we’re talking about.

The properties of garlic and lemon in fighting viruses, bacteria and fungi are known. The medicinal properties of garlic have been known since ancient times. Before being used in the kitchen, in fact, it was used for therapeutic purposes to increase physical resistance but also for the numerous advantages it brings.

In fact, it improves the cardio-circulatory system, the immune system, the digestive system, bones, vision and more. So it’s used a lot to fight fungi and bacteria. Same thing for lemon. This too thanks to Vitamin C stimulates the immune system.

The consequence is nothing more than helping the body fight fungi and bacteria. In fact, lemon is widely used for natural remedies. What you don’t know is that there are these 2 ingredients, always natural, which are much more effective than garlic and lemon and for that you have to start using them.

Use these 2 ingredients to fight bacteria and fungi

As we said there are two ingredients that are much stronger and more effective than garlic and lemon. To fight viruses, bacteria and fungi you have to start using nettle and oregano. They are two natural herbs that are very effective and now we will quickly show you why.

Oregano is a spice widely used in the kitchen but not only. In fact, it is also used in herbal medicine. Ha antibacterial and antifungal properties. Despite its properties, its use must be limited. In fact, it has a low therapeutic index since it is considered irritating for both the skin and the mucous membranes.

It can be used in decoction or in infusion. In the latter case usually as a digestive. Furthermore it also has antioxidant action and antiparasitic activity. Above all, in the latter case, in the parasites present in the intestine. Instead, let’s see the benefits of nettle.

Nettle is a plant well known throughout the world for its medicinal properties. In fact, this plant is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It is used both externally to treat certain ailments or in the form of infusions, extracts or juices.

Being rich in Vitamin A it helps the health of the eyes and the immune system. It also contains Vitamin C. It is also rich in iron, calcium, magnesium and potassium. It then acts on premature aging, reduces inflammation and cholesterol. It prevents cardiovascular diseases and helps to improve man. And it still has many other advantages.

Nettle and oregano tea: here’s how to do it

After seeing all the properties of these 2 ingredients let’s see how to make a natural tea. Take 500ml of water and bring to a boil. THEn a jug put a few spoonfuls of oregano and a few sprigs of nettle. Pour boiling water and cover with a saucer.

Let it rest for at least 15 minutes and then the tea is ready to be sipped. Before pouring it into the cup, filter it with the help of a sieve to remove the herbs in infusion. You can drink it 2 or 3 times a day and it’s a perfect natural medicine to fight fungi and bacteria as well as being good for your health and body in general.