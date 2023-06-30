“Structure hui – financing ugh!” / Key data on hospital reform does not meet targets

Hamburg – “Current politics ignores the extremely negative effects of the institutional support of hospitals for the patients that have been made in the past, and instead gives the impression that this is exactly how the necessary structural change with the centralization of complex medicine can be achieved by a few locations and the decentralization of the largely outpatient medicine in the area at the same time”, criticizes the President of the HEALTH MANAGEMENT CONGRESS, Professor Heinz Lohmann. In the current discussion, a degree of historical oblivion has been reached that deeply irritates him.

“How some political actors see the solution to all problems in the introduction of flat rates can only be described as clueless. What we mean today by flat rates used to be the cost recovery principle, namely financing of hospitals without a benefit,” says Lohmann verbatim. This failed miserably in the 1970s and 80s. The longest stays in Europe, costs that differed enormously from clinic to clinic for the same medical service, and waiting lists for excellent medical offers were just a few of the unacceptable consequences of this funding. “Now we are in the process of reintroducing this failed system,” emphasizes Prof. Lohmann. That is completely wrong.

A performance-independent lump sum financing solidifies the medical care, which has long since ceased to function in many places. He has the feeling that certain people in charge shy away from the urgently needed structural changes and are hiding behind ideological phrases such as de-economy. Rather, it is correct to add other determining factors to the outdated DRG system beyond the diagnosis. They should be focused on the patient’s well-being. Hybrid DRGs could also finally make it possible to overcome the boundary between outpatient and inpatient medicine. Heinz Lohmann states: “It is not yet too late to really improve medical services, but the right decisions must be made now in the interests of the patients!”

The HEALTH MANAGEMENT CONGRESS 2023 will discuss the further development of hospitals and other current and future challenges in the industry. It is the central meeting place for entrepreneurs and managers from all areas of the healthcare industry. Secure your participation now.

Current information on the 2023 HEALTH ECONOMY CONGRESS on September 19th and 20th in Hamburg and direct registration can be found at any time at: www.gesundheitswirtschaftskongress.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

