A 16-year-old student stabbed and killed his teacher. It happened this Wednesday morning in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, in the center of the Pyrenees, in France. The reasons for the act are not yet known.

The murder took place at the Catholic high school Saint Thomas d’Aquin. The victim is a 50-year-old Spanish teacher, writes Le Parisien. The boy was arrested. At the moment, no further details are known. It is therefore not known whether it was a premeditated gesture, nor what are the reasons behind the attack. According to a police source in Le Figaro, the 16-year-old first-year high school student “heard voices last night asking to kill his Spanish teacher”.

The Minister of Education, Pap Ndiaye is expected on the spot. The drama brought to mind the case of Samuel Paty, the teacher of a middle school in Paris who was beheaded in 2020 by an 18-year-old for showing two caricatures of Mohammed to the students during a lesson on freedom of expression.







