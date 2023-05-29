Student stabs teacher in a school in Abbiategrasso near Milan and threatens classmates with fake gun

Fear in a school Have fatin the province of Milanowhere one students ha stabbed a professor and threatened his comrades with a toy gun.









What happened in Abbiategrasso

Based on one first reconstruction of the carabinieri reported by the ‘Corriere della Sera’, the student would have presented himself at the ‘Emilio Alessandrini’ high school in via Einaudi in Abbiategrasso with a toy gunwith which he would threatened classmatesordering him to leave the courtroom.

Then the student would stabbed the teacher in the forearm. It all happened around 8.25 on Monday 29 May.

The events took place in the ‘Emilio Alessandrini’ high school in Abbiategrasso, in via Luigi Einaudi, around 8.25 am on Monday 29 May 2023.









The alleged attacker was arrested

They arrived at the scene various 118 emergency vehiclesalso because the first reports arriving at 112 spoke of a shooting in progress.

The carabinieri have arrested the alleged perpetrator of the attackone 16 year old student of the high school, who was armed with a knife.





Upon the arrival of the carabinieri, the sixteen year old he would have surrendered leaving the toy gun, a reproduction of a real gun, on a bench. The young would be in shock and was rescued by an ambulance and transported to the San Paolo hospital in Milan.









Who is the victim of the assault

The victim of the aggression is one 51 year old teacher, who was transported to the Legnano hospital. Her health conditions, according to what was reported by the ‘Corriere della Sera’, are considered serious, but it would not be life threatening.

According to reports from ‘La Repubblica’, the professor who was the victim of the attack also suffered a head injury. The military are listening to the woman, who has provided an initial reconstruction of the facts. Both the teacher and the 16-year-old student believed to have committed the attack were transported to hospital in yellow code. There are no injuries among the other students of the ‘Alessandrini’ high school in Abbiategrasso.





