Students and teachers on a trip blocked due to bad weather: they slept in a gym

A trip for the students and teachers of the Compagni middle school had unforeseen consequences: due to bad weather they were stuck and forced to sleep in a gym.

“Our boys were supposed to ford the river, but obviously given the situation this was not the case“, says the vice principal of the Dino Compagni middle school, reports Il Tirreno.

Therefore, due to bad weather, once they arrived in Palazzolo sul Senio, students and teachers were blocked and accompanied to the municipal gymnasium of Palazzuolo, where they spent the night on the cots provided by a voluntary association and on the sleeping bags they had brought with them .

Even the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella intervened: “Students and teachers are not in danger – he said – and will spend the night in safety in the Palazzuolo sul Senio gymnasium. We are in constant contact with the school principal and families. Thanks to Mayor Moschetti, the Prefecture and the Metropolitan Civil Protection, who are following the evolution of the situation with great attention. We must all keep calm, we are all working to get the two school groups moved as soon as possible”.





Already today the students and teachers will go home.