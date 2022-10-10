Home Health “Students benefited from early and repeatable medical tests”
Health

“Students benefited from early and repeatable medical tests”

by admin
“Students benefited from early and repeatable medical tests”

ServiceMedicine test you change

After about twenty years the old September quiz goes to the attic. From next year it’s up to the Tolc-Med developed by the Cisia. And the director, Giuseppe Forte, reassures us: “repeatability and relevance to the study programs are an advantage of the new system”.

of Eu.B.

Medicine test you change. After about twenty years the old September quiz goes to the attic. From next year it is the turn of the Tolc-Med developed by the Cisia. There are two fixed appointments: one in April the other in November (in days yet to be defined, ndr). A choice that, given its proximity to maturity, worries the students. But from Giuseppe Forte, director of the inter-university consortium that will prepare the tests, a reassuring message arrives: repeatability and relevance to the programs …

See also  Tumors: Gemini webinair on lung cancer prevention

You may also like

Beware of eating oysters: here’s what could happen

Why sleeping early could save you from a...

my brother Massimo is dead and nobody can...

Italian mothers at 33, almost all fathers in...

The alarm of virologists, Twindemia arriving in Italy:...

he eats sausages and dies immediately afterwards, he...

Lose weight while sitting and in 10 minutes?...

On the operating table, surgery is unisex (at...

Those young people who “dare” despite the rare...

Mental health day, a problem for one in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy