Et is undisputed: Freshly brewed, fragrant coffee is a pleasure – it gives you energy and drives away tiredness. But, as is repeatedly claimed, does coffee also protect against heart and vascular diseases or even cancer?

Live longer with coffee – a great headline. But this is exactly where one of the most exciting questions that affects many nutritional studies arises: live longer with coffee or live longer with coffee? The answer lies in the art of scholarly reading of coffee grounds.