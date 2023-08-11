Studies show: Depression could also be due to the air / Particulate matter should not only …

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

What does particulate matter have to do with depression? Apparently quite a lot, as current research suggests. While the effects of air pollution on the heart and lungs have been the focus for decades, particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide have now been scrutinized as triggers for psychiatric disorders. According to evaluations, the risk of depression is increased by 16 percent in the case of the highest air pollution compared to the lowest, and by eleven percent in the case of anxiety disorders. This is reported by the health magazine “Apotheken Umschau” in its current issue.

The smallest pollutant particles in particular can dock onto the blood vessels in the brain. In animal studies, researchers found an activation of the so-called microglial cells – these are the brain cells of the immune system. Strong inflammatory and immune reactions were detectable in these cells.

Special filters for improved air quality

To protect yourself, the Federal Environment Agency’s “Air Quality” app can be used to call up data on the current pollution level at your place of residence. On days with extremely bad air it may be advisable to stay indoors or wear an FFP2 mask outside. If there is a lot of traffic: keep windows closed. Special filters improve indoor air quality and can be a worthwhile purchase for people with previous illnesses.

