Studies show: Live long and healthy with meditation

Meditation is self-care on many levels. Those who meditate regularly improve their quality of life and rejuvenate their cells. Just a few minutes a day contribute to health and longevity.

Emerging from religion, meditation practices were dismissed as esoteric nonsense for many years. In the meantime, however, this form of relaxation technique has become established and clinical studies prove its positive effects on the human body.

Meditation: This is the intrinsic meaning

The word “meditation” derives from the Latin term

“meditation”

away. It has a very simple meaning that describes the essence of inner contemplation well. Meditation stands for “think”, “contemplate” or “consider”.

Meditation is not primarily about reaching higher states of consciousness, as is widely believed. Rather, the aim of the practice is to reconnect with one’s own emotional world, to linger in the here and now, to calm the merry-go-round of thoughts and to let one’s thoughts go without evaluating them.

Anyone can meditate, even if they don’t follow a particular religion or sport, such as Yoga, to be. People who do not feel direct access to spirituality may therefore describe meditation as “mental training”.

The positive effects of meditation

Most meditation beginners are surprised at how quickly the positive effects can be felt. Relaxation, stress reduction and rest can set in after just a few exercise sessions.

This is sometimes due to the activation of the vagus nerve. It originates in the brainstem and runs through the chest to the abdomen. The tenth cranial nerve is responsible for rest and relaxation as a “mediating instance” between the brain and organs. If he starts his work, the following happens:

Breathing becomes calmer and deeper.

The digestive system is working and getting going.

The muscles relieve excess tension, which in turn reduces stress.

The heart rate drops and with it the blood pressure.

The immune system has time to become active.

Even the intensity of pain may decrease.

Clinical study proves: Regular meditation has a rejuvenating and life-prolonging effect

In 2009, scientists Elizabeth Blackburn, Carolin Greider and Jack Szostak received the Nobel Prize in Medicine. They were the ones who discovered telomeres and the associated enzyme telomerase as part of their research.

The telomeres are the ends of our chromosomes and play a crucial role in keeping them functional. Cell division needs space and so our chromosomes would quickly become a little shorter with each mitosis. This in turn means the immediate loss of valuable genetic information and sets the aging process in motion. As a result, the functionality of the body cells would suffer significantly in terms of quality.

Therefore, at the end of each chromosome there is a so-called telomere, a kind of protective coat. This shortens during cell division and can be repaired again by the activity of the enzyme telomerase. And in telomerase lies the connection to meditation.

In a

Study from 2011

This relationship has been researched and proven. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) sent its subjects on a three-month vacation. Six hours of meditation were on the program there every day. After completing the retreat, a higher telomerase activity was consistently detected in the participants. This means their telomeres shortened less quickly as telomerase filled them up again.

Longer telomeres can therefore make a major contribution to prolonging the life of cells and rejuvenating them.