The proportion of doctors with DiGA experience is increasing: 33.6 percent currently state that they have already prescribed an app. In the previous year it was only 14.3 percent.

Hamburg, November 22, 2022 – Two years after its introduction, digital health applications (DiGA) have established themselves in patient care in many places. More than a third of outpatient doctors have already prescribed digital therapy aids, and another 13.9 percent want to do so in the near future. At the same time, the proportion of doctors who expressly do not want to use DiGA has fallen from around 55 percent in previous years to 34.7 percent. This is shown by the results of Study “Doctors in the future market of health 2022”.

“Following the initial great skepticism, acceptance among the medical profession has now increased significantly,” states Prof. Dr. medical dr re. pole. Konrad Obermann, Head of Research at the Health Foundation. The study also identifies the decisive factors for this: Around two thirds of the doctors are convinced by the clinical evidence. In addition, almost half of the responders stated that the changing wishes and needs of the patients as well as the now existing familiarity with digital diagnostics and therapeutics increased their acceptance.

So far, DiGA has mainly been used in the psychological field

A surprising discrepancy can be seen when comparing the areas of application in which doctors consider the use of DiGA to be useful and the actual use: Doctors advocate digital therapy options, especially in the somatic area, for example in the form of diary applications or apps that Record vital parameters. In fact, according to the doctors, DiGA is by far the most commonly used for psychological indications: “This suggests that the apps offered for this area currently cover the existing needs better than in the somatic area,” says Prof. Obermann.

Head of Research at the Health Foundation: Prof. Dr. medical dr re. pole. Konrad Oberman.

The biggest obstacle is still data protection

Even two years after the introduction, however, 77.8 percent of doctors still see hurdles that make it difficult to use the apps on prescription. “The main focus here is on data protection concerns, followed by doubts about the effectiveness, too high costs and also doubts about the motivation of the patients,” reports Obermann. The latter would arise, for example, if patients did not redeem the codes from prescriptions. Technical and organizational problems, on the other hand, now only play a subordinate role.

Since 2005, the Health Foundation has been investigating with the study series “Doctors in the future market of health“Trends and developments in the healthcare sector. This edition was created in cooperation with the Information society DiGA info. For this purpose, the Health Foundation surveyed outpatient doctors and psychological psychotherapists and compared the results with the previous studies from the years 2020 and 2021. 2,639 doctors took part in the survey.

Previous editions can be found in the “Studies” section.