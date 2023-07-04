Study by vfa and Kearney: 22 measures to make Germany a …

Kearney

Düsseldorf (ots)

If no decisive action is taken now, by 2030 up to 40 percent of patients in Germany who are currently taking part in clinical drug trials will lose early access to innovative therapy options. The international management consultancy Kearney and the association of researching pharmaceutical companies vfa have identified reasons for this development in the joint study “Pharma Innovation Location Germany” published today – including major handicaps for clinical studies and access to health data. They show 22 concrete measures to strengthen Germany as a location for innovation.

Internationally, pharmaceutical companies find themselves in an increasingly intense “race” for the market approval of their innovative therapies. They are therefore scrutinizing the location-political framework conditions more critically than ever before in order to use their investment funds in the best possible way. Germany is actually well positioned for this competition, but has been losing ground dramatically in recent years – both in a global and in a European comparison. The Statutory Health Insurance Fund Financial Stabilization Act (GKV-FinStG) from the beginning of 2023 and the planned EU pharmaceuticals package are making Germany more attractive for investments by research-based pharmaceutical companies.

In their joint study, the vfa and Kearney show, among other things, how Germany is being overtaken by countries such as Spain or Denmark as a study location in Europe, because the conduct of studies in this country is being slowed down so much that companies and research institutions are looking elsewhere for drug testing. This may mean that in 2030 up to 40 percent fewer patients than today will take part in studies and thus have early access to innovative therapy options before approval. But that can still be averted, for which vfa and Kearney propose 22 individual measures based on seven recommendations for action. For the implementation, the authors of the study recommend, among other things, a roundtable “Pharma Innovation Location Germany” coordinated by the Federal Chancellery or the Federal Ministry of Health.

“It is in everyone’s interest to make Germany strong again as a location for pharmaceutical innovation: Specialists in clinics and medical practices are already familiarizing themselves with the medicine of tomorrow through clinical research today. Patients are given additional opportunities for effective treatment and the best care “And companies can get new drugs approved more quickly. Because any delays in the development of new types of therapy can cost pharmaceutical companies dearly. Germany therefore risks losing its importance as a country for study participation for global pharmaceutical companies. It is even to be feared that Germany will no longer be taken into account when awarding studies, since international companies primarily place studies where products are also launched – a fatal downward spiral,” warns Marc P. Philipp, partner and managing director at Kearney.

“The innovation location can be strengthened if research can be carried out at a competitive pace again, companies and universities have better access to pseudonymised medical care data and the ecosystem for the translation of basic research into treatment options for patients is strengthened,” says Dr. Matthias Meergans, Managing Director Research & Development at the vfa. A look at other countries can help Germany to become more attractive again as a pharmaceutical innovation location: France and Spain have successfully improved the conditions for clinical research through targeted measures regarding contract negotiations or on-site resources. Other countries such as Denmark enable innovative study models and motivate patients to participate in studies. “Even the binding introduction of model contracts as a starting point for contract negotiations between pharmaceutical companies and clinics based on the French model could achieve a lot in Germany,” says Meergans.

The study, with its clear recommendations for politics, health care and industry, shows how Germany can reverse the trend through joint efforts. This would not only benefit the companies, but also directly the patients in Germany.

About Kearney

Kearney is one of the leading global management consultancies. Trusted by corporate executives, government agencies and non-profit organizations for nearly 100 years. The recipe for success to help our clients achieve a breakthrough? Our employees with their individual interests and strengths. And our drive not only to put great ideas on paper, but also to implement them. www.de.kearney.com

To the newsletter: https://info.atkearney.com/5/720/forms/at-kearney-insight—confirmation.asp

About the association of research-based pharmaceutical companies vfa

The vfa is the association of research-based pharmaceutical companies in Germany. It represents the interests of 48 leading manufacturers worldwide and their more than 100 subsidiaries and affiliated companies in health, research and economic policy. The members of the vfa represent around two thirds of the entire German pharmaceutical market and employ around 94,000 people in Germany. Around 21,000 of them work in research and development. Follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/vfapharma

vfa:

Dr. Rolf Hömke

Communication research and medicine

Association of Research-based Drug Manufacturers eV

Hausvogteiplatz 13

10117 Berlin

Tel.: +49 30 20604-204

[email protected]

Original content by: Kearney, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

