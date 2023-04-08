The study includes an inventory of health apps, their importance for health care and derives possible courses of action. The results of the study are now to be discussed in a specialist dialogue with those responsible in the healthcare sector, data protection officers, app manufacturers and experts in order to derive concrete measures and voluntary commitments.

Important results of the study:

One market analysis has shown that in the apps currently on offer in the “Medicine” and “Health and Wellness” categories, products with diagnostic or therapeutic claims have so far been rather rare.

has shown that in the apps currently on offer in the “Medicine” and “Health and Wellness” categories, products with diagnostic or therapeutic claims have so far been rather rare. Medical apps offer numerous possible applications, e.g Self-management and adherence to therapy as well as prevention and health promotion . So far, there is no comprehensive evidence of its benefit. However, there is anecdotal evidence that apps can have a positive impact on increasing physical activity, adjusting diet and managing weight. The study recommends that further scientific evaluation to promote prevention apps as well as apps for diagnostics and therapy in order to create more evidence.

as well as . So far, there is no comprehensive evidence of its benefit. However, there is anecdotal evidence that apps can have a positive impact on increasing physical activity, adjusting diet and managing weight. The study recommends that to promote prevention apps as well as apps for diagnostics and therapy in order to create more evidence. Die ethical discussion on the consequences of the new technological possibilities in the health sector, e.g. on the balancing of privacy and transparency, autonomy and control, must be deepened. Ethical guidelines for the development, recommendation and use of health apps as well as specifications to ensure that non-users are not disadvantaged could be developed here.

on the consequences of the new technological possibilities in the health sector, e.g. on the balancing of privacy and transparency, autonomy and control, must be deepened. Ethical guidelines for the development, recommendation and use of health apps as well as specifications to ensure that non-users are not disadvantaged could be developed here. Health apps keep the data protection requirements often not one. There is often a lack of transparency in the data protection declaration and in obtaining consent from users. If data is stored abroad, its use is not subject to German data protection law. The researchers therefore recommend further developing data protection standards and expanding the disclosure requirements.

often not one. There is often a lack of transparency in the data protection declaration and in obtaining consent from users. If data is stored abroad, its use is not subject to German data protection law. The researchers therefore recommend further developing data protection standards and expanding the disclosure requirements. The ones that existed so far Guidance for users have different objectives and concepts. None of the previous approaches to proof of quality and trustworthiness could prevail. The study therefore recommends developing quality criteria in a broad consensus process, on the basis of which guidelines for users can be developed.

have different objectives and concepts. None of the previous approaches to proof of quality and trustworthiness could prevail. The study therefore recommends developing quality criteria in a broad consensus process, on the basis of which guidelines for users can be developed. Also professional users need orientation. Guidelines or recommendations for professional users and the promotion of structures that enable doctors, health insurance companies and other professional users to select, use and recommend suitable apps could help here.

need orientation. Guidelines or recommendations for professional users and the promotion of structures that enable doctors, health insurance companies and other professional users to select, use and recommend suitable apps could help here. The existing ones Guidance for manufacturers of health apps provide a first indication of the medical device sector, but do not cover the entire area of ​​health apps. It is therefore recommended to provide further information on quality-assured development and the approval process.

of health apps provide a first indication of the medical device sector, but do not cover the entire area of ​​health apps. It is therefore recommended to provide further information on quality-assured development and the approval process. The demarcation, which apps dem Medical Devices Law are subject to and which are not, still proves to be difficult in practice. Here the authors propose a further elaboration of the delimitation criteria and an obligation for the manufacturers to clearly emphasize the intended purpose of an app.

are subject to and which are not, still proves to be difficult in practice. Here the authors propose a further elaboration of the delimitation criteria and an obligation for the manufacturers to clearly emphasize the intended purpose of an app. Whether and if so how apps in the Standard care of the statutory health insurance are to be included must, according to the study, be fundamentally checked. It should also be clarified whether the effectiveness of apps can be evaluated in the clinical studies that are common today or whether special requirements should be formulated.

The E-Health Act stipulates that digital applications that improve care should also be better reimbursed by health insurers. In addition, projects and research that break new ground in healthcare are funded with an annual amount of EUR 300 million via an innovation fund. This gives impetus to new ideas for healthcare. In order to come to clear rules for proof of benefit and reimbursement of costs for care offers related to health apps, the dialogue between manufacturers and health insurance companies is to be strengthened as part of the e-health initiative of the Federal Ministry of Health. The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices has already developed a guide for app developers on the approval of “medical apps”. It is to be developed into a central point of contact for founders and app developers in Germany.

International cooperation is particularly important when it comes to protecting highly personal patient data, because the market for health and medical apps is international. For this reason, the Federal Ministry of Health is currently accompanying the work on a so-called “Code of Conduct” at EU level, which should develop into a voluntary commitment by the manufacturers of health apps with regard to quality and data protection.

At the same time, it must be ensured that new technologies do not call into question the solidarity between healthy and sick, young and old people. The Federal Ministry of Health will soon announce research funding in the field of ethics and digitization in the healthcare system.