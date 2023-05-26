Home » Study: Exercise can also reduce pain
Study: Exercise can also reduce pain

Study: Exercise can also reduce pain

This is shown by a Norwegian long-term study. As a result, in people who lead active lives, pain tolerance increases, reducing the need for medication. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 150 to 300 minutes of moderate physical activity per week for adults.

