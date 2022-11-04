TRIESTE A research between Trieste and Cagliari points to important steps forward in the understanding of cardiometabolic diseases, necessary for better prevention and treatment in women. And to do this, she needs the contribution of volunteers who are willing to monitor their daily habits in a very simple way. This is the “Women4Health” project, born from the collaboration between Giorgia Girotto and Francesco De Seta of the University of Trieste-Irccs Burlo Garofolo, and Serena Sanna of the Institute of Genetic and Biomedical Research of the Cnr of Cagliari, whose goal is to understand the relationship between sex hormones, the intestinal and vaginal microbiome, and glucose and lipid metabolism.

To make research effective, as mentioned, the direct involvement of women is required, called to actively participate.

“How many of us know that the leading cause of death for women is not breast or uterine cancer, but cardiometabolic diseases, which include type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome?” utility of the project. “The Istat data of 2018 indicate that the incidence of these diseases in women (425 per 100 thousand inhabitants) is 24% higher than that of men (343 per 100 thousand inhabitants)”. Hence the need to investigate more deeply what happens to the female body. Women who want to take part in the initiative can write an email to [email protected] They will be contacted by the medical staff involved, and they will be asked for a small blood sample and the collection of vaginal and fecal material four times, in the phases of the menstrual cycle. Women between 18 and 40 years of age, with a regular cycle, who do not use certain drugs and who do not have a series of pathologies, such as endometriosis or polycystic ovary, can join, in addition to other requirements that can be consulted in full on the Facebook page “Women4Health” or on the Instagram profile _Women4Health_.

The project is funded by the Ministry of Health and carried out by researchers from the Burlo Garofolo of Trieste and the Institute of Genetic and Biomedical Research of the Cnr of Cagliari, with the support of the regional research agency Sardegna. The complete team of professionals involved also includes Fabio Busanero, Francesca Crobu, Andrea Maschio, Michele Marongiu, Marco Masala, Daniela Mazzà, Stefania Lenarduzzi, Alma Kadric, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Roberta Gentile, Francesco Cracco, Elena Stefani and Michele Stracquadaini.