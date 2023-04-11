April 11, 202309:50

A team of researchers analyzed the eating behavior and health of German eSports players and professionals, highlighting the excessive use of energy drinks





news/studio-sonda-rapporto-tra-videogiochi-e-comportamenti-alimentari_63338691-202302k.shtml”/>





IGN Video games and eSports are receiving more and more approval from enthusiasts, but also from the large scientific community, which is investigating these activities with great interest from various points of view. One of these is certainly related to the diet of those who spend most of the day in front of a screen: a study conducted in Germany tried to establish the eating habits of players and professionals in the sector.

Scientists are increasingly concerned about the health of gamers due to long gaming sessions, which lead them irreparably to have sedentary lifestyle habits with the consequent intake of food from fast food and energy drinks. However, data on players’ eating habits is limited.

The study reached 817 individuals, divided into two groups: the first made up of video game players, the other of eSports scene professionals, interviewed through online questionnaires about their habits related to nutrition, health and video games. The questionnaires were distributed on social media and on platforms such as Discord, to then be evaluated using some indicators also made available by the World Health Organization.

The team has

evaluated the eating habits of German gamers aged 14 and over who are actively involved in video games and who are able to understand the German language. The group of eSports players was made up of amateurs and professionals, while the group of video game players was made up of other types of gamers (ex-pros, regular and casual gamers). The sample included respectively

607 gamers and 210 eSports players, 87% of whom are male, with an average age of 24.

The study showed how

the primary source of fluid intake for players is water (11 liters per week, about 1.6 liters per day), higher than the consumption of the German population (equal to 1.4 liters of water per day). The body mass index (BMI) of the adult participants often indicated overweight, but with values ​​comparable to those of the population (BMI of 26.0 kg/m2).

The results indicate that the players drank significantly more energy drinks: On average, study participants drank more than one can of energy drink per week, while in the general population less than 10% reached the same amount.

The opposite result was found instead in the consumption of alcohol, where the annual per capita intake in the German population was found to be higher than that of gamers. Esports professionals consumed significantly more energy drinks than those who play video games (0.2 servings per day).

The eating patterns of gamers are roughly close to those of the German population, with one tenth following a vegan or vegetarian diet: participants consumed 7.5 servings of fast food per month, positively associated with duration of video game engagement . Instead, two portions of vegetables and one portion of fruit were consumed daily. Considering the average values,

the players were engaged in physical activity for nine hours a week and sedentary activity for eight hours a day. Professional gamers logged the longest playing time, at 36 hours per week.

Study participants documented their health status as “good” (33%), “very good” (44%) or “excellent” (17%) and most of them were satisfied with their body image. Individuals who play eSports (8.3 hours a day) sat significantly longer than those who play video games (7.5 hours a day). Furthermore,

individuals who play e-sports (8.3 hours per week) are significantly less active than those who play video games (9.5 hours per week).

Esports athletes consume higher amounts of red meat than individuals who play video games (16 versus 13 monthly servings), while monthly poultry intake was 13 and 10 servings, respectively. Gamers ate more dairy products, including cheese, than eSports players.

The monthly fast-food intake among eSports players and gamers was nine servings and seven servings, respectively. However, video game players ate significantly more baked goods and sweets than eSports players.

At the end of the study, overall the results showed that the eating habits of video game and eSports players are comparable to those of a large part of the German population. However, the researchers said that

dietary improvements are needed, especially to reduce energy drink intake due to their high sugar content, as well as the risk of depression, stress, gastrointestinal distress, insomnia, and various chronic medical conditions associated with obesity, including diabetes.

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/altre” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_mastergame_news_studio-sonda-rapporto-tra-videogiochi-e-comportamenti-alimentari_63338691-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”mastergame”,”news“,”studio-sonda-rapporto-tra-videogiochi-e-comportamenti-alimentari_63338691-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“mastergame”,”news“,”amp”] }}”>

Related PROS AND CONS



LONG LIFE ELIXIR



news last-news“> Latest arrivals of Mastergame {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}