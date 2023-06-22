Home » Study reveals: eating pizza increases productivity
Health

Study reveals: eating pizza increases productivity

by admin
Study reveals: eating pizza increases productivity

A study conducted by psychologist Dan Ariely as part of his book Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivationsall pizza lovers have a good excuse (one of many, as if any were needed) to consume their favorite dish in quantity: in fact, it seems that eating pizza, especially if in the workplace, increases employee productivity.

Magic? Dedication to good food? Not exactly. The study was conducted by Dan Ariely at a semiconductor factory at Intel, Israel: Ariely sent three messages to all employees at the start of the work week to see which one would motivate them to do the most work .

In the first, they were offered a $30 cash bonus, in the second, employees were warned that their boss would compliment them, and in the third, they were promised a coupon for a free pizza. Well, after just one day, pizza proved to be the most motivating messagewith productivity levels increasing by 6.7% compared to a control group who had not received any of the messages listed above.

But man does not live by pizza alone: compliments, in fact, proved to be an almost equally motivating lever, increasing productivity by 6.6%. It is interesting to note that the cash bonus, on the other hand, motivated workers by only 4.9%: after a few days, in fact, those who had received the cash offer were 13.2% less productive in the office, and within by the end of the week Ariely noted that this group’s productivity levels had dropped by 6.5% overall.

Finally, as productivity stabilized over the course of the week, it turned out that compliments were actually slightly more motivating of free pizza in general.

You may also like

New topic on “vascular professional” – No more...

Sky – Brozovic, if Al Nassr wants to...

what to do after breast cancer surgery

Scandal in Taiwan, children drugged with sedatives in...

Anxiety: how to keep it under control and...

This is how you succeed in good communication

the order of the songs at the Maradona...

Fertilize roses after summer pruning: tips for lush...

THE NEWS ON BREAST CANCER Tumors

Headache, dizziness, gastrointestinal – this is how you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy