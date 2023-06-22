Study reveals: eating pizza increases productivity

A study conducted by psychologist Dan Ariely as part of his book Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivationsall pizza lovers have a good excuse (one of many, as if any were needed) to consume their favorite dish in quantity: in fact, it seems that eating pizza, especially if in the workplace, increases employee productivity.

Magic? Dedication to good food? Not exactly. The study was conducted by Dan Ariely at a semiconductor factory at Intel, Israel: Ariely sent three messages to all employees at the start of the work week to see which one would motivate them to do the most work .

In the first, they were offered a $30 cash bonus, in the second, employees were warned that their boss would compliment them, and in the third, they were promised a coupon for a free pizza. Well, after just one day, pizza proved to be the most motivating messagewith productivity levels increasing by 6.7% compared to a control group who had not received any of the messages listed above.

But man does not live by pizza alone: compliments, in fact, proved to be an almost equally motivating lever, increasing productivity by 6.6%. It is interesting to note that the cash bonus, on the other hand, motivated workers by only 4.9%: after a few days, in fact, those who had received the cash offer were 13.2% less productive in the office, and within by the end of the week Ariely noted that this group’s productivity levels had dropped by 6.5% overall.

Finally, as productivity stabilized over the course of the week, it turned out that compliments were actually slightly more motivating of free pizza in general.