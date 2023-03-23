Dementia, the risk of getting sick could be “etched” in our bones, in fact a study shows that low bone density is associated with 50% more likely to suffer from dementia in subsequent years, suggesting that a bone exam could be useful to predict who will suffer from dementia in the future. The work was published in the journal Neurology. “Low bone density and dementia are two conditions that commonly affect the elderly, especially as bone loss often increases due to physical inactivity and poor diet,” said study author Mohammad Arfan Ikram, of Erasmus University of Rotterdam. “However, little is known about bone loss that occurs in the run-up to dementia. Our study found that bone loss already occurs before dementia and is therefore linked to a higher risk of dementia.”

Dementia or the bone exam: the study

Ikram involved 3,651 people with an average age of 72 who did not have dementia at the start of the study. Over an average of 11 years, 688 people developed dementia. The researchers looked at the X-rays to identify bone density. Participants were interviewed every four to five years and had tests like bone scans and tests for dementia periodically. Of the 1,211 people with the lowest total bone density, 90 developed dementia within 10 years (about 7%), compared with 57 of the 1,211 people with the highest bone density, or about 5%. Looking at all the factors that carry a risk of dementia, the researchers found that people with the lowest total body bone density were 42 percent more likely to develop dementia over the next 10 years than people in the group with no bone density problems. bone density.

The link

“Research has found a link between bone loss and dementia, but more studies are needed to better understand the connection between bone density and memory loss,” Ikram said. Bone loss may occur as early as the early stages of dementia, years before clinical symptoms appear. If this were the case, bone loss could be an indicator of dementia risk and people suffering from it could be screened and better supported,’ she concludes.