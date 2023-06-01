Study reveals: Music protects the human brain

Through the use of magnetic resonance imaging on musicians and non-musicians of different ages, researchers have been able to demonstrate that those with a musical aptitude are less inclined to develop a age-related audio-visual decline. Seniors who have played or listened to music all their lives appear to be immune to “selective hearing impairment” (difficulty understanding speech in noisy environments).

This result is attributable to the augmented activation of frontotemporal areas in elderly musicianswhich allows them to prioritize important stimuli and ignore others (such as background noise in a crowded place), making them more adept at multitasking than other study participants.

The findings of this research align perfectly with a recent study conducted by the researchers of Kobe University in Japan. The latter have shown that students who study music alongside other subjects are more likely to achieve better academic results. The Kobe scholars have enthusiastically spoken about the results obtained and have announced further research to identify other factors that influence school performance.