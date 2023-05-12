Study reveals time and month when most suicides and suicidal thoughts occur

By analyzing data from more than 10,000 people, the researchers determined that there is some seasonality in suicidal thoughts, acts of self-harm, and actual suicide/suicide attempts. Here’s why, according to experts.

The researchers determined that December is the month when people think the most about suicidehowever i suicidal behaviors (attempts and successful suicides) peak in late spring and early summer. There time slot where the will to is most concentrated take his own life it is instead the one included between 4 and 6 in the morning. These are the data that emerged from a new study that wanted to investigate the seasonality of attempted or successful suicides, to fully understand the dynamics of this dramatic phenomenon. According to recent research led by scientists from the University of Barcelona, ​​people commit suicide every year around the world 700 thousand people56 thousand of which in Europe (in Italy there are 4 thousand suicides a year; 80 percent of the cases concern men).

The two scientists René Freichel and Brian A. O’ Shea, respectively from the Department of Psychology of the University of Amsterdam (Netherlands) and from the Faculty of Psychology, determined in which months and at what time suicidal thoughts/attempts are concentrated of the University of Nottingham (UK). The researchers came to these conclusions after conducting astatistic analysis on data collected over six years from a large online community, made up of over 10 thousand people residents of the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. Through the use of mathematical models, the two scholars evaluated the distribution of suicidal thoughts, suicidal behaviors and acts of self-harm within the cohort. Participants completed several questionnaires listing their behaviors/ moods and were divided into three groups: people with previous suicide attempts; people with suicidal thoughts and/or non-suicidal self-harm; people who had no history of self-harm, suicidal thoughts or behaviour.

Over the six years the researchers observed a increase in self-harm and the seasonality of the desire to die, especially among people who had already attempted to commit suicide. Suicidal thoughts increase in winter, especially in December, but they hatch a few months before leading to actual suicide attempts / suicides, which as indicated are concentrated above all in spring, just before summer. Before suicidal behavior there is an increase in self-harm, with a peak in February. The time when people feel most vulnerable and ready to kill themselves is between 4 and 6 in the morning.

“Winter is well documented as a time when people with mental health problems may struggle with mood swings and depression, indeed Seasonal Affective Disorder is a recognized problem related to the change of seasons, affecting health mind of many people. So, it might come as a surprise that spring, a time when people’s moods are supposed to soar, is actually the time of year when people are most at risk of taking their own lives. The reasons for this are complex, but our research shows that suicidal thoughts and mood are worst in December and best in June. Between these two points, there is an elevated risk of suicidal behavior, and we believe this is happening because the gradual improvements in their mood and energy may allow them to plan and engage in a suicide attempt,” he explained in a press release Professor O’Shea.

According to the authors of the study, the results that emerged could be invaluable in obtaining greater benefits from psychological assistance, concentrating it in the most delicate moments. The details of the research “Suicidality and mood: the impact of trends, seasons, day of the week, and time of day on explicit and implicit cognitions among an online community sample” have been published in the specialized scientific journal Translational Psychiatry of the Nature circuit