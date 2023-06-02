Study Reveals Why Consumers Lose Nose Periodic Daily

The topic of drug use continues to permeate political debates and is a hot topic in the medical world. Speaking of medicine, Scottish doctors are alarmed by the appearance of an increasing number of irreversible side effects in their patients who use cocaine. Dangerous mixtures are thought to be to blame. “Losing your nose”, or suffering irreparable damage to the nasal septum, is what cocaine users risk, warn Scottish doctors. The NHS (National Health Service) of the Lanarkshire region, between Glasgow and Edinburgh, sounded the alarm this week, as reported by the BBC. The public health service reports that the number of patients treated by ENT specialists for drug hangovers has tripled in recent years.

Why are doctors worried?

Cocaine users are increasingly at risk of simply having their noses necrotized by the drug. “The number of patients we treat is increasing every year and patients come to us from a cross section of the population,” warns an otolaryngologist at Monklands University Hospital, interviewed by our colleagues, who have also heard from a patient who was very close to getting replace the nose by a prosthesis for this reason. Fortunately, he was saved by reconstructive surgery at the hospital.

Why is cocaine even more dangerous?

Cocaine is sometimes mixed with harmful substances, such as levamisole, “used in deworming tablets for dogs and cats”, phenacetin, “an analgesic and antipyretic drug used in veterinary medicine” or other acids, explains Natarajan Balaji, president of the British Society of Facial Plastic Surgery. “When cocaine is snorted, it causes a very strong contraction of the blood vessels and the nasal septum is very sensitive to the reduction in blood flow. After consuming cocaine multiple times, the nasal structure can start to die, causing perforations,” the doctor explained to the BBC. Doctors hope to raise awareness of the dangers of this practice and the concoctions that give cocaine a more lethal dimension. According to the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction, 600,000 people use cocaine, the most common illegal drug in France after cannabis.

How do you recognize a person who is snorting cocaine?

Cocaine users are not identified at first glance based on unfounded assumptions or prejudices. Even more so if the consumer knows how to hide his consumption. Here are some signs that may indicate cocaine use:

Injuries, bruises or unexplained marks

nausea

Vomit

excessive sweating

Mood changes

Unexplained changes in life activities

The eyes are all red

Pupils larger or smaller than usual

What are the effects of taking cocaine?

Cocaine users are looking for euphoria. Especially if you know that base cocaine is a very powerful stimulant that acts on the nervous system. Furthermore, it is mixed with other substances to enhance its effects and make the consumer more addicted. Other effects are the feeling of power, the reduction of fatigue, appetite and pain. As far as health effects are concerned, cocaine is responsible for cardiac arrest, blood vessel rupture, brain production, seizures, and heart failure.

How much cocaine can an overdose cause?

All human bodies react differently to the consumption of certain substances. Some people can overdose and nearly die from a small dose of cocaine, while others can take a large dose and be harmed. The minimum lethal dose is between 1g and 1.2g. But some people more sensitive to cocaine and other substances have overdosed on a lethal dose of 30 mg. While the most addicted can tolerate more than 5 g per day.