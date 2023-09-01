Study Shows Antioxidant Supplements May Promote Blood Vessel Formation in Lung Tumors

Swedish Study Finds Antioxidant Supplements May Accelerate Lung Tumor Growth

A recent study conducted on mice by Swedish researchers suggests that antioxidant supplements, such as vitamins C and E, may actually promote the growth of blood vessels within lung tumors. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, warns against high doses of these supplements, cautioning individuals with lung cancer to use them sparingly.

The team of researchers from the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, led by Martin Bergo, previously discovered that supplementing with antioxidants, namely vitamin E and N-acetylcysteine, caused lung tumors to spread in mice. Seeking a better understanding of this phenomenon, Bergo and his team studied mice with a specific form of lung cancer as well as mice implanted with human cancer cells.

The mice were given water infused with vitamin C, which is naturally produced by the animals, along with vitamin E and N-acetylcysteine, obtained from their diets. The doses of these antioxidants were progressively increased, resulting in excessive levels within the mice. Bergo explains, “Today there are many people who eat healthily and at the same time take some supplements even in high doses. If you do all of that, you could end up with the dosage levels we’re talking about.”

The study found a direct correlation between the dosage of antioxidants given and the rate of blood vessel formation within the tumors. This phenomenon occurred in both mice with murine lung cancer and those with implanted human tumor cells. Increased blood vessel growth is believed to contribute to tumor growth and spread.

Despite these findings, Bergo emphasizes that individuals with cancer should not modify their diet drastically. Completely eliminating antioxidants from one’s diet can have negative consequences, such as vitamin deficiencies, which can adversely affect cancer patients. The focus of the study is on increased doses of supplements beyond what is necessary.

The results of this study have implications for individuals with lung cancer who regularly consume antioxidant supplements. As researchers continue to investigate the effects of these supplements on tumor growth, experts recommend that patients exercise caution and consult with their healthcare providers before making any changes to their supplement intake.

Overall, this study sheds light on the potential risks associated with high doses of antioxidants and underscores the importance of a balanced diet that includes fruits and vegetables. Further research is necessary to fully understand the relationship between antioxidant consumption and tumor growth, particularly in the context of human lung cancer.

